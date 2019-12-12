If you cannot find some fun this weekend, you might not be trying hard enough to jump into the excitement.
Willie Watson returns to Amador County at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Feist Wines, 15 Eureka St., Sutter Creek. The Grammy-winning folk singer and storyteller returns celebrates the release of “Folksinger Vol. 2” in these intimate show. Tickets are $25 each at feistwines.com or 267-8020.
Santa is at the Library with story time at 1:30 p.m. and his arrival at 2 p.m. Friday at the Arnold Branch Library, 1065 Blagen Road, Arnold. Children hear stories and then get to meet Jolly Ol’ St. Nick at this free event. Call 795-1009 for more.
Jim Bailey and Friends perform from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Twisted Oak Tasting Room, 363 Main St., Murphys. The drummer performs with area musicians in this free show. Visit twistedoak.com or call 736-9080.
Queensryche rocks its way into the Grand Oak Ballroom at the Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort, 12222 New York Ranch Road, outside Jackson, at 7 p.m. Friday. The heavy metal band that has thrilled fans since 1982 (remember 1988’s “Operation: Mindcrime”?), keeps releasing favored records. Tickets start at $35 at jacksoncasino.com.
Bob Malone plays at 8 p.m. Friday at the Sutter Creek Theatre, 44 Main St., Sutter Creek. The blues pianist performs a blend of fan favorites and titles from his “The Christmas Collection” album with his full band. Tickets are $23 in advance at suttercreektheatre.com or $27 on show day.
On Saturday, Christmas Bird Counts are conducted all day in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties. The Central Sierra Audubon Society organizes small groups that count all bird species over the day, tally the results and share a meal. It’s free to participate. Call Steven Umland to participate in Sonora and Groveland at 352-6985 or email Keith Maurer to help in Calaveras at kandsmaurer@goldrush.com.
There might be a few tickets left for the Holiday Open House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the ARK 2000 sanctuary on Pool Station Road in San Andreas. The Performing Animal Welfare Society fundraiser finds guests visiting bear, tiger and elephant enclosures (there is no contact with animals) to learn how the retirees from the entertainment industry are cared for. There’s a gift shop open, and guests may bring treats for the animals like apples, oranges, bananas, carrots, squash, pumpkins, melons, pears, unsalted peanuts in their shells or fresh mint or rosemary. Wear comfy hiking-style shoes because there is a lot of walking. The event is held rain or shine. Tickets are $50 for adults and $35 for ages 65 and older and 12 and under at pawsweb.org or 745-2606 (the Galt office).
“Holiday Belles” is performed at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Grammar School, 113 Cole St., Room 6, Sutter Creek. The Mountain Melody Women’s Chorus of Calaveras County continues its shows loaded with wonderful music that’s perfect for the season. The performance is technically free, but leave a $10 donation per person so the ladies can continue to entertain us. Call 419-0028 for more.
A Symphony of the Sierra concert is presented at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Dogwood Theater, Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive, Columbia. The orchestra performs Monteverdi’s Si hi’o vorrei morrie, Souza’s “The Gliding Girl,” Stravinsky’s Danse Infernal and Berceuse and Finale from the Firebird Suite, Anderson’s “Bugler’s Holiday” and many more seasonal favorites in this free show. Call 588-5115 for more.
There is a Germinids Meteor Shower viewing at 6 p.m. Saturday. The group meets at the Eagle Point Picnic Area in the Tuttletown Recreation Area on Reynolds Ferry Road (off Highway 49) near Tuttletown. A U.S. Bureau of Reclamation ranger has telescopes on hand so guests can view the “King of the Meteor Showers” at this free event. I believe that rain cancels the event, but you can call 536-9543 to make sure.
The Black Irish Band welcomes the season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Jack Douglass Saloon, 22718 Main St., Columbia State Historic Park, Columbia. The Tuolumne County folk act performs music from around the world, adding more Celtic tunes and holiday songs to this set. There is a $10 cover charge at the door. Call 533-4176.
Sunday is the last time you can catch “Holiday Belles,” with a show at 2 p.m. at the beautifully intimate Ayrael View Winery, 1690 Monge Ranch Road, Vallecito. This is Mountain Melody’s last show of 2019, so don’t miss it. And leave that sweet donation for the chorus. Call 419-0028.
The Singalong Messiah is at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Church of the 49ers, 11155 Jackson St., Columbia. The St. James Concert Series presents this interactive performance directed by Dr. Daryl Hollinger, with scores available for participants so they can join in the festivities. It’s free. Visit sjconcertseries.org or call 532-1580.
“It was 50 Years Ago Today – Tour 2019: A Tribute to the Beatles’ ‘The White Album’” is presented at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Grand Oak Ballroom at the Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort. Christopher Cross, Todd Rundgren, Micky Dolenz (the Monkees), Jason Scheff (Chicago) and Joey Molland (Badfinger) pay tribute to the Beatles’ storied album. Tickets start at $65 at jacksoncasino.com.
And I must note that in Thursday’s Calaveras Enterprise, I mistakenly said that “The Nutcracker” Ballet was this weekend, but it’s performances are at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 and Friday, Dec. 20 and 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Bret Harte Theater, 323 Main St. (Highway 49), Angels Camp. The nonprofit Studio 4 Dance Theater presents its 11th entirely new production of Tchaikovsky’s story of Clara and a dreamy night. The cast is loaded with area children and adults, dancing a ballet that’s as accessible as it is gorgeous. There is a “Meet and Greet” for photos with the Sugar Plum Fairy and other dancers after the Dec. 21 matinee. The good news in my error is that you might score tickets! They are $9 to $22 at studio4dancetheater.com or 800-595-4849 in advance, and more at the door, if any are still available. I apologize for my error, and hope that with early notification, everyone gets to see this beautiful show!
From Santa’s appearances to stacks of songs piled into a merrymaking playlist, you’ve got to hear the music this weekend.