It’s been another long week of quarantine, but businesses are still thinking up innovative ways to keep you entertained this weekend.
Get your paint on
You can still have “a little wine, a little paint and a lotta fun.” Brush and Cork in Sonora offers virtual paint parties and paint bars from home. You can choose your painting and supplies online, pick up your paint kit at the store’s drive thru and paint on your own time.
Visit brushandcork.com to get started.
On point at home
Sacramento Ballet is hosting virtual dance classes for kids, adults, and the whole family. Channel that pent-up energy into learning ballet or hip hop, from the comfort of your home. Did we mention it’s just $10 a session?
The academy also offers virtual fall prevention classes for seniors.
For more information, visit sacballet.org.
Safe sipping
Virtual events are the latest craze among wineries in the region, from concerts to remote wine tastings.
Amador Vintners has launched a “SIP Amador” shelter-in-place series, where participants can chat over a glass of wine with Amador County winemakers via Zoom or Facebook Live. For details, visit amadorwine.com.
Amador Vintners and the Calaveras Winegrape Alliance (calaveraswines.org) have also compiled lists of local wineries that offer curbside pickups and deliveries.
From Tuolumne County, Inner Sanctum Cellars continues to host a range of events, with a virtual concert from local musician Travis Jones happening at 6 p.m. Friday and a Bubbly Duo sparkling wine tasting, a two-part series, coming this Saturday and the next. The Inner Sanctum Facebook page, linked here, is the destination for all virtual events happening at the winery