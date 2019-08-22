It’s music, garden freshness and paddling this weekend.
Blow Daddy hits the stage at 6 p.m. Friday at Terra d’Oro Winery, 20680 Shenandoah School Road, outside Plymouth. AmadorArts presents the favorite area band that plays horn-driven big band tunes from 1940’s swing to jazz and more to conclude its TGIF summer series. The show is free, but you can leave a nice donation. Visit amadorarts.org or call 256-8166.
Fixins performs at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Cedar Center on Oak Circle in Arnold. The Calaveras Arts Council presents the folk rock, funk and blues band to finish off its Music in the Parks summer series. This is also a free show, and donations are equally welcomed. Check calaverasarts.org or call 754-1774.
Hot August Night goes from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Aronos Hall, 37 Elkin St., Sonora. The Aronos Club fundraiser features DJ music with light refreshments. Tickets are $10 at the door. Call Mary Jane Moffatt at 533-8664 for more.
Start your Saturday with the annual Tomato Tasting Contest at the Sutter Creek Farmers Market on Main Street and Gofer Flat Road in Sutter Creek. Bring tomatoes between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. (cherry tomatoes, too), as the Amador County Master Gardeners welcome everyone to share their best tomatoes and then sample from the bounty after judges determine the largest, best tasting and more. I’ve sampled some funky colored tomatoes that have tasted great at this event. Email ngailgoff@gmail.com for more.
An Open Garden Day also gets the morning going from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Demonstration Garden at the Calaveras County Government Center, 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas. The Calaveras County Master Gardeners open the garden to assist home gardeners and conduct tours of the wonderful space. It’s free. You can visit ucanr.edu/sites/CalaverasCountyMasterGardeners for lots of tips and tricks, or call 754-6477.
Burn Permit performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at Eproson Park, 22919 Meadow Drive, Twain Harte. The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce presents the band as part of its free Concerts in the Pines summer series. Visit twainhartecc.com.
“Legends of Country Rock” starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at Helwig Winery, 11555 Shenandoah Road, outside Plymouth. Pure Prairie League (“Amie”), Fire Fall (“You are the Woman”) and Poco (“Crazy Love”) all perform on the same bill. Tickets are $89 at helwigwinery.com.
The DonGato Latin Band hits the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sutter Creek Theatre, 44 Main St., Sutter Creek. The group of “seasoned musicians” performs “sophisticated Latin music blended with Cuban son, salsa and smooth Latin jazz with a dash of a tropical feel.” Tickets are $18 in advance at suttercreektheatre.com or $21 on show day.
Toby Keith’s “That’s Country Bro!” tour comes to the Gold Country at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ironstone Amphitheatre, 1894 Six Mile Road, outside Murphys. The singer-songwriter returns to Calaveras County to whoop it up, with Ned LeDoux opening the show. Tickets are $58 to $403 at ironstoneamphitheatre.net or 800-745-3000.
On Sunday, a Paddling Excursion welcomes you and your personal, nonmotorized watercraft for a float on New Melones Reservoir. The group meets at 10 a.m. at the Mark Twain Recreation Area at New Melones Reservoir, where U.S. Bureau of Reclamation rangers lead paddlers up the Stanislaus River toward Parrotts Ferry to explore the flora, fauna, geological formations and cultural history of the area. You must bring their own nonmotorized craft and a Coast Guard-approved life jacket, paddles, sunscreen, lunch, water and a hat for this free adventure. Paddlers need to call Ranger Joshua Pelham at 536-9094 ext. 236 to preregister.
Enjoy the tomatoes, the tunes and your time on the water!