The Mother Lode is gearing up for a spooky Halloween weekend, with plenty of COVID-conscious activities for kids and adults alike!
Silent movie and scavenger hunt at Ironstone
Catch dinner and a viewing of the scariest silent movie ever made, “The Phantom of the Opera,” at Ironstone Vineyards Friday and Saturday night at 6 p.m.
To keep the event safe, Ironstone is implementing the following precautions:
Cutting the amount of guests allowed to each performance in half.
Tables/reservations will be up to eight people and separate bookings/tables may not be combined.
Lasagna and the other regular food items will be served tableside rather than the usual buffet format.
Facemasks will be required when not sitting at your table. All staff will be wearing face masks and gloves.
Reservations can be made by visiting ironstonevineyards.com/reservations. Any questions or concerns can be addressed by emailing info@ironstonevineyards.com or calling 728-1251.
Also, stop by Halloween Day between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for a free, COVID-safe, kid-friendly scavenger hunt! Get your card from the guard shack on the way in and see where it leads you. Costumes encouraged!
Ironstone Vineyards is located at 1894 6 Mile Rd in Murphys.
All aboard the Train of Terror
In compliance with all state, city and county guidelines, Railtown 1897 State Historic Park in Jamestown and the California State Railroad Museum Foundation have joined forces to present “Trains, Tracks & Terror,” a newly created drive-thru event on Friday and Saturday, from 6 p.m.-10 p.m.
A safe alternative to trick-or-treating or haunted house activities, carloads of guests are invited to follow a pre-planned route through the Railtown 1897 property, if they dare. Drivers will be guided to go beyond the gates, along the side of the historic Roundhouse, out back past the turntable and ending up at the Tri-Dam Machine Shop, which is not normally available for public viewing. Along the way, guests will experience a variety of scary yet entertaining vignettes safely from the comfort of their cars (with spooky audio broadcast through FM car radios).
Note: the “Mad” Machinist Shop vignette may not be suitable for young children, so an alternate route is available – always eager for new victims, “mad” bloody machinists will be sawing bodies and revving up chainsaws.
In addition, the famous Sierra No. 3 (also known as the “Movie Star Locomotive”) will be front and center on the turntable, all steamed up and “spooked” out, with a skeleton crew. Also, scary scenes will be projected through windows and doorways.
“Trains, Tracks & Terror!” is made possible by generous donations from local community organizations. A first-come, first-served experience, the price for the event is a $5 donation per car (single family vehicles only; no motorhomes, buses, trailers or dually trucks please). Visitors must always remain in their vehicles and the experience may not be suitable for young children.
For more information, visit www.railtown1897.org.
Outdoor trick-or-treating in Copperopolis
The Square at Copper Valley is hosting its annual Spook-tacular Halloween Night, starting Saturday at 6 p.m. Outdoor kid-friendly activities will include family operated candy tables, games, pony rides, ice cream, “Monster Mash” karaoke and contests.
Be sure to wear your best costume and come ready for lots and lots of candy!
The Square at Copper Valley is located at 100 Town Square Road in Copperopolis.