Fall is in the air, but the weather is still hot! Local businesses are taking advantage by continuing to offer safe, outdoor activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Angels Camp Farmers’ Market returns!
There are only a few more opportunities this year to get in on the live music, local food, wine and produce, and other artisanal products offered at the Angels Camp Farmers’ Market, which ends Sept. 25.
The market runs each Friday at Utica Park from 5 p.m. until dusk and also provides crafts for kids, basket raffles and giveaways. The first 20 customers to check in at the Market Information Table under the Pavilion will receive $5 in Market Moo-La to spend however they choose at the Market, so don’t miss out!
Evenings at the drive-in
For those who are enjoying the comeback of drive-in movies, there is plenty to get excited about this month.
The Calaveras County Fairgrounds are showing “Footloose” this Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 per car or $20 if purchased in advance. For more information on ticket purchases and the full lineup of upcoming movies, visit frogtown.org.
Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys will also be hosting drive-in movies most Saturdays in September, beginning with “Star Wars: Episode 5 - The Empire Strikes Back” on Sept. 12. Visit ironstonevineyards.com/drivein for more information on films and food offerings.
Crafty Chicks & Co. Fall Open House
Autumn elements are popping up in the Crafty Chicks & Co. shop in historic Downtown Angels Camp! There will be plenty of great fall finds to cozy up your home at their Fall Open House, with gifts randomly being given away all day.
The event runs Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.