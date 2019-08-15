It’s mostly music this weekend, and my goodness there’s a lot of it.
On Friday, Darcel and Company performs at 6 p.m. at Hanford Courte, 128 Hanford St., Sutter Creek. AmadorArts welcomes the band that plays Americana favorites with bluegrass, country and rock as part of its free TGIF summer series. Visit amadorarts.org or call 256-8166.
Tuolumne County’s Black Irish Band crosses the Stanislaus River to play at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Square at Copper Valley, 100 Town Square Road (off Highway 4 and Little John Road), Copperopolis. The Calaveras Arts Council presents the acoustic folk band that musters tunes from around the world to close out its free Music in the Parks summer series. The kids can create crafty projects, too. Visit calaverasarts.org or call 754-1774.
Brantley Gilbert performs at 7 p.m. Friday at the Westside Pavilion, 17807 Tuolumne Road, Tuolumne. The country singer known for No. 1 Hot Country Songs “Country Must be Country Wide” and “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do” performs with a special guest; tickets are $43 to $375 at blackoakconcertseries.com.
Vogan Toll performs at 8 p.m. Friday at the Sutter Creek Theatre, 44 Main St., Sutter Creek. The rockin’ trio led by 16-year-old guitarist and singer David Loiler performs with Sacramento band Teazer opening the show. Tickets are $10 in advance at suttercreektheatre.com or $12 on show day.
You might be able to score tickets to History’s Mysteries at 10 a.m. at Columbia State Historic Park, off Parrotts Ferry Road, Columbia, on Saturday. Participants work to solve a historical crime that actually took place, interviewing costumed “witnesses” and more to solve the crime. The cost is $5 at 532-3184
An “Organ Sampler” concert sends listeners to two churches Saturday. Start at 2 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 42 Snell St., Sonora, and then move at 3:30 p.m. to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 13880 Joshua Way, Sonora. The Sonora Bach Festival preview features Dr. Daryl Hollinger performing on and discussing two very different organs at the churches. The event is free to enjoy. Visit sonorabach.org or call 536-6330.
Tiger Fest is at 5 p.m. Saturday at Rail Road Flat Community Hall, 250 Railroad Flat Road, Rail Road Flat. The 10th annual Friends of Rail Road Flat School fundraiser features a cowboy-themed surf and turf dinner with music and a silent auction to support its programs. Call 256-7587 for ticket prices and more information.
Oaktown Gold performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Square at Copper Valley, 100 Town Square Road (off Highway 4 and Little John Road), Copperopolis. The center presents the band as part of the free Music Nites at the Square series. Call 268-2827.
Stompbox gets things going at 7 p.m. Saturday at Eproson Park, 22919 Meadow Drive, Twain Harte. The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce presents the band that plays a hearty mix of rock, blues and more as part of its Concerts in the Pines summer series. The fun is free to enjoy. Check twainhartecc.com for more.
Jimmy Thackery plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sutter Creek Theatre. The singer, songwriter and “guitar virtuoso” known for a “gritty, blue-collar approach” comes to Amador County. Tickets are $24 in advance at suttercreektheatre.com or $28 on show day.
Then on Monday, the Independence Hall Quilters begin their sewing season with newcomers gathering at 9 a.m. and a meeting starts at 10 a.m. at Independence Hall, 1445 Blagen Road, Arnold. Quilters of all ability levels begin weekly Monday meetings to craft quilts and learn new techniques, and new members are always welcome. It’s free. Call Mary Sue Budrow at 408-315-5751 for more.
From preparing to get cozy to stomping through groovin’ tunes, have a ball!