This is the time of year when anything outside is better because the weather feels likes it's calling us out to play.
On Friday, the Fall Fun Golf Tournament welcomes players for preliminaries at noon at Mace Meadows Golf Course, 26570 Fairway Drive, Pioneer. The Interfaith Food Bank of Amador County fundraiser features 18 holes of golf, prizes and an awards dinner. Individuals cost $75 and additional dinners are $15 each by calling Jim Wilmarth at 257-5442.
“In the Spirit of Lennon” is performed at 8 p.m. Friday at the Sutter Creek Theatre, 44 Main St., Sutter Creek. Drew Harrison channels John Lennon, capturing “the intensity that Lennon brought to the Beatles’ music as well as his own,” a release says. Tickets are $20 in advance at suttercreektheatre.com or $23 on Friday.
From Friday through Sunday, the Mountain Heirloom Quilt Faire welcomes people from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 Six Mile Road, outside Murphys. Members of the Independence Hall Quilters show off their works in a huge quilt, doll, needle and wearable art and wall hanging show at the winery. There is a Country Store (keep the plates that showcase delicious baked goods and more), a Boutique, a Member Challenge exhibit and a drawing for a scholarship quilt. There are vendor booths offering all manner of sewing and quilting supplies, too. Admission is $10 for adults (good for all three days) and free for ages 15 and under at the door. Visit ihquilters.com or call Edie Diegoli at 795-1120 or Kathy Heffernan at 795-7742 for more.
On Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Calaveras County Senior Center, 956 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, you’ll learn what all the fuss is about when people in the Mother Lode talk about olives. The Master Food Preservers of Amador and Calaveras welcomes us all to learn how to cure, preserve and serve the tasty fruits from trees that are related to lilacs and more. You’ll learn the differences between curing methods, how to remove olives’ bitterness and pick up tips on how to can, freeze and even dry-cure olives in this free session that last till about noon. It’s free, but you can register at ucanr.edu/oct12_mfpclass, or show up and maybe you’ll find fingers covered in pitted flavorful treats.
A Rabies and Microchipping Clinic is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Square, 100 Town Square Road (off Highway 4 and Little John Road), Copperopolis. Calaveras County Animal Services, the Friends of Calaveras County Animal Services, Dr. Cathy Gatlin, RSQ 209 and Bark Avenue Grooming and Pet Supply stage a rabies vaccination and microchip clinic for cats (must be in carriers) and dogs (must be on leashes) that belong to Calaveras County residents. It’s all free. Call 754-6509 for more.
The Studio 49 Fiber Arts Group meets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road, Sonora. All aspects of spinning, weaving, knitting, crocheting and other fiber arts are discussed and guests are always welcome. It’s free. Visit mlwsguild.org or call 533-0593 for more.
Grab your grass skirts and get to Detert Park off of Highways 49 and 88 in Jackson from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday for the fifth annual Luau to support Meals on Wheels in Amador County. Common Ground Senior Services and American legion Post 108 serve a roasted pig buffet with virgin mai tais, leis, a drawing and a no-host bar; tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors, $25 for veterans, active military and spouses and free for ages 10 and under at 223-3015, ext. 106 or 498-2246, ext. 106.
The Sonora Bach Festival continues with an organ and piano show and dinner on Saturday. At 3 p.m., Jason Jeffery plays an organ concert at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 127 W. Jackson St., Sonora. He performs Bach’s Prelude and Fugue in G Major, Jesu, Joy and man’s Desiring, and Num Komm der Heiden Heiland. Then everyone moves to the parish hall where Jeffrey switches to piano to play a few songs before a chef Dave Ingram Italian buffet dinner. Tickets for the meal and show are $35 in advance or just the performance is $15, at sonorabach.org, the Mountain Bookshop in Sonora or call 536-6330. At the door, tickets, if still available Saturday, are $40 or $20.
A 50th Anniversary Boathouse Tour welcomes guests from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday to the OARS Boathouse, 2863 Highway 49, south of Angels Camp. OARS celebrates its birthday with a dinner, short films, drawings, tours of the facility and live music from Leilani and the Distractions. Tickets are $25 each at boathousetour.org. Proceeds support the Pam and George Wendt Foundation.
Twanguero brings his Latin Grammy-winning twang to the Sutter Creek Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday. The guitarist, singer and songwriter blends jazz, rockabilly, flamenco and more to the stage, and some call him the “fire-breathing guitar hero.” Tickets are $22 in advance at suttercreektheatre.com or $26 on Saturday.
Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx hits the stage at the Grand Oak Ballroom at the Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort, 12222 New York Ranch Road, outside Jackson, at 8 p.m. Saturday. DeYoung was a founding member of Styx who left in 1999 and has since recorded seven solo albums. Tickets are $40 to $50 at jacksoncasino.com.
The Barktoberfest Dog Show is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive (off Highway 49), Sonora. The Sierra-Tuolumne County Kennel Club stages a show with more than 100 breeds of canines represented and around 400 dogs, with agility and obedience contests and much more. It’s free to attend, but parking is $5. For more, check stkc.org.
The Columbia Harvest Festifall is staged from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in Columbia State Historic Park, off Parrotts Ferry Road in Columbia. The Columbia Chamber of Commerce brings more than 40 booths to Main Street in the park with vendors offering handmade crafts, jewelry, pottery, clothing, home decor, wood furniture and toys, baked goods, soaps and lotions and more. Musicians provide entertainment and Rosanna Sampson and her dancers perform Saturday afternoon. Admission is free. Call 532-6604 or check visitcolumbiacalifornia.com for more.
Roll into downtown Sutter Creek at 9 a.m. Sunday to catch the start of the car show at the Great Sutter Creek Chili Cook-off and Car Show. The chili tasting runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., but I’d suggest arriving earlier to be sure the contestants still have chili for you to taste! The Sutter Creek Business and Professional Association’s annual event returns after a yearlong hiatus (the bridge through the city was rebuilt), and teams compete for the judges’ nods and yours, as well. It’s all free to visit, and chili tasting costs $10 for adults and $5 for ages 11 and under at the event. The cars are beautiful and the event is a blast. Check suttercreek.org for more.
An Artists Reception is open from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Hovey Winery, 350A Main St., Murphys. The winery celebrates painter Rhett Regina Owings, who paints landscapes, still lifes and animals. Her works are seen at the tasting room through November. The reception is free to attend. Check hoveywine.com or call 728-9999.
And next week, the Tri Chamber Golf Tournament starts at 10 a.m. Thursday with a shotgun start at Greenhorn Creek Golf Resort, 711 McCauley Ranch Road, Angels Camp. The Amador, Calaveras and Sonora chambers of commerce welcome everyone to a tournament that supports economic development in the Mother Lode with prizes and dinner. The cost is $200 per player ($795 for foursomes) at calaveras.org/trichambergolf or 754-5400.
Cool cars, cool tunes and cool temps … it sounds like a hot time to me.