Whether you are participating in community festivities this weekend or keeping it close to home, there are a few different ways to welcome the holiday season.
Note: Health officials have warned against gatherings of more than three households and recommend continued social distancing, as Calaveras County and the majority of the state have reported widespread COVID-19 transmission.
Lights of Love Virtual Tree Lighting Ceremony
The Mark Twain Medical Center Foundation (MTMC Foundation) is holding its second annual Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony on the hospital grounds in San Andreas at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3.
Up until the deadline on Nov. 27, local residents had been making tribute light donations to remember or honor loved ones.
“Each tribute will be represented by a light on our tall tree,” an invitation to the event reads. “Tribute names will be displayed during the event and then placed inside the hospital near the lobby tree to shine throughout the season.”
While the event drew a crowd last year, this year it will take place virtually due to COVID-19.
“There were plans to do a nice, socially distanced event, but because of the rise in cases in our community, we have decided to go 100% virtual,” MTMC Foundation Philanthropy Manager Charanjit “CJ” Singh said.
Singh said that the fundraiser has been a huge success this year, with over $20,000 raised for the MTMC Foundation.
“2020 has definitely been an unprecedented year,” Singh said. “We hope that when the lights shine on the tree in front of the hospital that people really see that there’s a lot of good that can come out of even a rough year.”
Those wishing to attend online can watch the ceremony live on Mark Twain Medical Center’s Facebook page.
West Point’s Christmas 4 Kids Shopping Spree and Tree Lighting
Pure Joy Ministries will be facilitating its annual Christmas 4 Kids Shopping Spree on Saturday, Dec. 5 during the West Point tree lighting ceremony starting at 6 p.m. at 320 Main Street. This year, the event will take place outside to encourage social distancing. Children will be gifted with “Pure Joy Bucks” in order to purchase gifts for their family including scarves and hats knitted by generous volunteers.
Tree Lighting Ceremony with Santa in Copperopolis
The Square at Copper Valley is hosting a tree lighting and Christmas celebration on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. The event will include live music by local jazz band Stolen Moments, visits with Santa and a hot cider social.