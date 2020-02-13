Weekend Picks

There are plenty of events to love this Valentine’s Day weekend, with food, wine and live music playing throughout the Mother Lode.
Beginning Friday, Feb. 14
Leap into Love in Mountain Ranch
What’s more romantic than jazz? The Bob Eiseman Jazz Band with Tari Tanaka will be performing for a good cause at the Mountain Ranch Town Hall starting at 5:30 p.m., with proceeds supporting the maintenance of the facility.
The Mountain Ranch Community Club fundraiser features a no-host bar stocked with Calaveras County wines, a “scrumptious” three-course dinner, and dancing.
Tickets are $25 each or $40 for couples by calling Di Jackson at 754-9223.
The Mountain Ranch Town Hall is located at 8049 Washington St., Mountain Ranch.
Free concert in Murphys
You’ve heard of Old Town Road, but have you seen Oaktown Gold? You can watch the husband and wife duo perform from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rob’s Place, 140 main St., Murphys.
“Flights of Fancy” premieres at the Met
Fourth Wall Entertainment presents the Suzanne Wingrove comedy that follows a middle-aged Ernest Hemmingway wannabe who writes romance novels and is paired with an unwanted feminist collaborator after his inspiration dries up and they face a looming publisher’s deadline.
The show runs Feb. 14-16, 21-23. Dinners and shows on Fridays and Saturdays are $30 each (reservations required) or $15 for just the show at flights.bpt.me or 754-5555.
Beginning Saturday, Feb. 15
The Opera at Ironstone
Engage in some old world romance with dinner and a concert by opera singer Michelle La Jeuness, accompanied by pianist Nate Nathan, performing songs inspired by love in Ironstone Vineyard’s Alhambra Music Room,
The fundraising event for the Murphys Senior Center begins at 5 p.m. Tickets are $60 each and will help support the center’s programs. To purchase, call 728-1672 or visit the senior center.\
Ironstone Vineyards is located at 1894 Six Mile Road in Murphys.
Grow your love in Martell
For those seeking a less-conventional Valentine’s date, either solo or with a loved one, fruit tree grafting may be the activity for you.
At 9 a.m. at the Amador County GSA Building at 12200-B Airport Road, Martell, the Amador County Master Gardeners will demonstrate how to graft various varieties of fruit trees, with scions possibly available for participants. And it’s FREE!
Visit ucanr.edu/mgamador or call 223-6838 for more information.
Crab feed in Angels Camp supports local youth
The AMA Boosters Club fundraiser at Mark Twain Hall features a no-host bar and all-you-can-eat beef in a barrel, fresh Dungeness crab and more, with drawings, door prizes and a silent auction to support athletic programs for youths along the Highway 4 corridor.
The fun starts at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m., and tickets are $50 each. To purchase, visit amayouthsports.com or call 736-0334.
Mark Twain Hall is located at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds, Gun Club Road (off Highway 49), south of Angels Camp.
Wine all weekend
Throughout Calaveras County, 30 Calaveras Winegrape Alliance-member wineries will offer special tastings, live music and new workshops in the mornings over the weekend.
The President’s Wine Weekend runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $40 each for Saturday or Sunday only (including one workshop) or $60 for two-day passes (and two workshops) at calaveraswines.org. Call 728-9467 for more information.
Whether it’s for food, wine, entertainment or some restorative time in the great outdoors, don’t forget to get out this weekend and take advantage of this unseasonable weather!