The forecast shows cooler temperatures this weekend--perfect weather to take a hike, visit your local farmer’s market or check out some of these events going on this weekend.
Latinx art show in Amador
The Amador County Artists Council is hosting an art show celebrating and honoring Latinx contributions at the Amador Senior Center. The show features paintings, pottery, sculpture and prose crafted by Latinx artists and enthusiasts of Latin culture.
The show runs through Oct. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Amador Senior Center is located at 229 New York Ranch Road in Jackson.
Indigeny’s pumpkin and zucchini weigh-in
The most impressive specimens of pumpkin and zucchini will be on display at Indigeny Reserve this Saturday at 11 a.m. Bring your giant squash to weigh for your chance at a prize, or simply observe the event while munching on kettle corn.
There also will be pumpkins for sale, along with Smokin’ Hot Meats and Treats and other vendors.
The cider tasting room is currently closed and will remain closed during this event. With that being said, tastings will not be offered. Masks and social distancing protocol will be required.
For weigh-in entry forms and official rules, visit tcfarms.org.
Indigeny Reserve is located at 14679 Summers Lane in Sonora.
Beetlejuice at Frogtown
Bring your own popcorn! The Calaveras County Fairgrounds will be hosting a drive-in movie showing of Beetlejuice this Saturday at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit frogtown.org.
The fairgrounds are located at 2465 Gun Club Road in Angels Camp.
Farmers Markets
Although the Angels Camp Farmers Market ended last weekend, these other local markets will be with us through October.
CalaverasGROWN
CalaverasGROWN offers an online farmers’ market that delivers to Valley Springs, San Andreas, Angels Camp and Murphys for pickup every Thursday. Click here to shop.
Murphys
Every Sunday through October
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Murphys Community Park
Facebook: @murphysfarmersmarkets
San Andreas
Every Thursday through October
4-6 p.m.
UCCE Master Gardener Demo Garden
Calaveras Government Center
Facebook: @Calaverasgrown
Sonora's Certified Farmer's Market
Every Saturday through October
7:30-11:30 a.m.
Parking lot at Theall and Stewart Streets
Facebook: @sonorafarmersmarket