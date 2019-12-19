We’re getting to the nitty gritty in entertainments before the Christmas holiday, but there’s still fun in the air.
A Chamber Mixer goes from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Calaveras Business Resource Center, 7 N. Main St., San Andreas. The Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce welcomes the public to mingle with business owners with food, beverages, Christmas music and an ugly sweater contest. The cost is $5 at the door. Check calaveras.org or call 754-5400.
The tutus are ready for the 11th annual production of “The Nutcracker” Ballet, performed at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday at the Bret Harte Theater, 323 Main St. (Highway 49), Angels Camp. The nonprofit Studio 4 Dance Theater presents another entirely new production of Tchaikovsky’s story of Clara, a nutcracker prince and a dreamy night performed by area children and adults who have rehearsed since August. There is a “Meet and Greet” for photos with the Sugar Plum Fairy and other dancers after Saturday’s matinee. (The troupe advises parents that the show is about two hours long and is suitable for all ages.) Tickets are $9 to $22 at studio4dancetheater.com or 800-595-4849 in advance. If there are still tickets, the box office opens an hour before each performance, but I would make reservations because these delightful shows sell out. Visit the website to learn about the company.
The Frozen Radicals perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Murphys Irish Pub, 415 Main St., Murphys. Hear jazz tunes and more with holiday undertones at this free show. Call 890-3350.
If you’re hungry for a feel-good time with area musicians, the Song Posse gathers from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Manzanita Arts Emporium, 1211 S. Main St. (Highway 49), Angels Camp. Acoustic musicians who play all kinds of instruments are encouraged to join the jam, and the rest of us are welcome to stop by and listen. It’s all free. Call Chrys Mollett at 728-1439 or 728-7161 for more.
A Miner’s Christmas is presented from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Columbia State Historic Park, on Parrotts Ferry Road in Columbia. State park officials and docents re-enact Christmastime in the historic Gold Rush town, with miners telling tales around a campfire, chestnuts roasting, children making crafts from the 1850s and hot cider and coffee. Everyone anxiously awaits the arrival of Father Christmas at this free event. Check parks.ca.gov/Columbia or call 588-9128 for more.
Fast-forward to Wednesday, Christmas Day, and stop by the Murphys Friends Christmas Dinner from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Native Sons Hall, 389 Main St., Murphys. The nonprofit stages its 36th annual Christmas feast with a complete dinner and carols sung. (It’s an adorable community-minded affair, and you cannot beat the assortment of delectable desserts!) Delivery is available throughout Calaveras County by calling 736-1415. The event is free, but donations are welcomed for next year’s feast! Call 736-6177 for more.
I hope you and yours enjoy a terrific holiday that’s loaded with good cheer and fantastic foods and drinks. Hand the car keys to the sober driver, and enjoy your time!