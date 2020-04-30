It’s almost May, and although this year’s Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee was canceled due to COVID-19, some beloved traditions are still happening (in a virtual way).

Send in your fair submissions

The Calaveras County Fairgrounds are hosting a number of events and competitions via photo and video submissions from the public. The fair may be canceled, but you can still participate in Calaveras Idol, the annual Kiddie Parade, a frog jump photo contest and more.

Photo

The deadline for these entries is fast approaching, as most will be presented to the public in mid-May. For information regarding each event, visit the fairgrounds’ Facebook page here or email laurie@frogtown.org.

Chamber of Commerce mixer

The Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce is hosting another virtual mixer Thursday at 5 p.m. You bring the drinks, and they bring the mixer. It’s not too late to sign up. Call 754-5400 to request an invitation.

You may also want to purchase a $5 ticket for the chamber’s Senior Scholarship Raffle on May 28 at 5 p.m., which will offer prizes including a free kitten adoption through the Calaveras Humane Society, a meat smoker and a bouquet of flowers prepared by Blooms and Things, donated by Dignity Health. Proceeds will go toward senior scholarships for the graduating class of 2020. Purchase tickets here.

