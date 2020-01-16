Bundle up and let’s storm into a great weekend.
Blu’Cidity performs from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Twisted Oak Tasting Room, 363 Main St., Murphys. The show is free to enjoy. Call 736-9080 for more.
“The Kid” is shown Saturday with the doors opening at 12 p.m. in the Alhambra Music Room at Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 Six Mile Road, outside Murphys. The classic Charlie Chaplin and Jackie Coogan film is considered a silent masterpiece. (In the photo with Chaplin is Coogan, who grew up and later played Uncle Fester in “The Addams Family.” The movie is shown as Dave Moreno accompanies it on the Alhambra pipe organ; he’s got a real gift with the impressive instrument that he restored to working condition at the winery. There is a buffet meal and you get all the popcorn you can eat. There may not be tickets left, but they are a hot commodity at $35 each at 728-1251 or ironstonevineyards.com, if you can still sneak in.
A Havdalah and Game Night are staged Saturday, but you need to call for the time and location in Sonora. The Mother Lode Jewish Community celebrates with a service and lots of family-friendly games. The event is free. Call 533-1650 for directions; visit motherlodejewishcommunity.org for more.
Grab the pliers for a Crab Feed Saturday, with the doors opening at 4 p.m. and dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall, 18375 Fir Ave., Tuolumne. The Soroptimist International of Twain Harte fundraiser features salad, clam chowder, pasta, rolls and all-you-can-eat crab, with beverages on sale, drawings and door prizes to support projects and scholarships for women. Tickets are $50 at twainhartesoroptimist.org or call Patt Koral at 928-1616.
The Robert Burns Scottish Dinner is at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Sonora Opera Hall, 250 S. Washington St., Sonora. The California Celtic Heritage Organization and Sonora Celtic Faire fundraiser features a full dinner (beef or chicken) with a no-host pub, a Scottish bagpiper, Scottish Highland dancing, readings of selected Burns poems, a visit from Mary Queen of Scots, music from the Black Irish Band and samples of Scottish haggis “… for those who dare.” Tickets are $50 at sonoracelticfaire.com or call 743-1565.
If you need a laugh as you hear fine tunes, Sourdough Slim and Robert Armstrong perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sutter Creek Theatre, 44 Main St., Sutter Creek. The cowboy yodeler and accordionist returns to the Mother Lode with his saw-playin’ pardner. These pals whoop it up with music and comedy, and Sourdough can really sing to the moon. Tickets are $20 at suttercreektheatre.com or $23 on show day.
Storytime for Kids is presented from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Manzanita Arts Emporium, 1211 S. Main St. (Highway 49), Angels Camp. Monika Rose reads from her new book “Bed Bumps,” using puppets and more to entertain the little ones. It’s free to attend. Check manzanitaartsemporium.com or call 728-7161 for more.
Then on Tuesday, the Amador Fly Fishers meet at 6:30 p.m. at 810 Court St., Jackson. Club members and guests hear from Lance Gray of Chico, who discusses fly fishing for trout and more at this free meeting. Check amadorflyfishers.org to learn about a class coming up in April.
There’s a bluster in the air, but I think you can still blow into a good time.