We look to have another busy weekend in store as there are tunes filling the air everywhere.
We’ll get started on Thursday this week, because the Robert Cray Band performs at 7 p.m. in the Grand Oak Ballroom at Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort, 12222 New York Ranch Road, outside Jackson. The five-time Grammy winner returns to the Mother Lode for this lively show. Tickets are $25 at jacksoncasino.com.
And, Amy Helm plays at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Sutter Creek Theatre, 44 Main St., Sutter Creek. The Grammy-winning Americana, country, blues and gospel singer performs. Tickets are $35 in advance at suttercreektheatre.com or $41 on show day.
Recall the past at the Moon Party, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road, Sonora. The library welcomes all ages to view a NASA broadcast commemorating the landing on the moon, with Moon Pies, crafts, learning to moonwalk and more. Attendees are encouraged to wear their 1969 best for this free event. Call 533-5507 for more.
Check out the Murphys Old Timers Museum Birthday Party that’s planned from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at Murphys Community Park on Algiers Street in Murphys. Supporters of the nonprofit museum serve hamburgers and hot dogs with beverages sold with a big group of area musicians jamming together to support the museum. Full adult meals cost $12, with children’s meals cheaper at the park. Call 728-1160 for more.
Slade Rivers performs at 6 p.m. Friday at City Park on Main Street in Plymouth as part of AmadorArts’ TGIF summer series. The show is free to enjoy. Visit amadorarts.org or call 256-8166 for more.
For something totally different, check on the Feeney Fling from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday at Feeney Park, on Pennsylvania Gulch Road in Murphys. This fundraiser for the 18-hole disc golf course includes challenges for prizes and a disc golf tournament, with holes decked out in colored lights. Competitors are encouraged to don brightly illuminated costumes to participate. Participants cost $15 at 757-4344. You can watch and cheer on your favorite players for free.
Slaughter plays at 7 p.m. Friday at the Grand Oak Ballroom at the Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort. The metal band that has recorded hits for decades performs with Kix opening the show. Tickets are $25 at jacksoncasino.com.
The Black Irish Band plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Jack Douglass Saloon, 22718 Main St., Columbia. More than 30 years of popular folk tunes from around the world is heard when this Tuolumne County band performs. There’s an $8 cover charge at the door. Call 533-4176 for more.
The Sugaray Rayford Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday at the Sutter Creek Theatre. The soul and blues singer and songwriter who was just nominated for two Blues Music Awards this year comes to Amador County. Tickets are $25 in advance at suttercreektheatre.com or $29 on show day.
“Between Daylight and Boonville” is performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Summerville High School Theatre, 17555 Tuolumne Road, Tuolumne. Catvandu presents the comedic drama written by Van Gordon (the company warns parents the show contains adult themes and language). Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and students at 743-2539.
Murphys Homecoming gets going from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Murphys Community Park on Algiers Street in Murphys. The Murphys Community Club celebrates the town’s history with games for all ages, a cake walk, jail and bail (will you bail out your friends and vice versa?), a petting zoo and a waterslide. Live music is heard from the Calaveras Community Band at 11:30 a.m. and from Plan B from 1 to 4 p.m. There are foods and beverages sold. The Old Timers Luncheon is at noon at the Native Daughters of the Golden West, if you’ve lived around Murphys, Vallecito and Douglas Flat for more than a decade; call Sue Freidman at 728-8183 for reservations. Then, the Murphys Homecoming Bocce Ball Tournament closes the event; register teams ($50) by calling Jan Schultz at 728-3753. The festivities are free to attend. Call 728-8093 for more.
A book signing is staged from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Here’s the Scoop Books and Gifts, 18178 Main St., Jamestown. Local author Mark Logan reads from and signs copies of his latest book “Fence Lines.” The event is free to attend. Call 743-8097 for more.
The Westside Tribute Band Brew Fest finds VIPs allowed in at 1 p.m. and general admission revelers welcomed at 2 p.m. at the Westside Pavilion, 17807 Tuolumne Road, Tuolumne. The Summerville Bears Quarterback Club fundraiser features craft beer tasting from more than 40 breweries (souvenir glasses come with tickets) with live music from Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers, a ZZ Top tribute band, and Left of Centre, which will pay tribute to Toby Keith, Carrie Underwood and Kenny Chesney. The inaugural Edward Jones Cornhole Classic Tournament welcomes registration for two-person teams for $20. Proceeds from the excitements support the club’s programs. Tickets are $60 for VIPs, $40 for adults (ages 21 and older only) and $15 for designated drivers at westsidebrewfest.com in advance or $70, $50 and $20 at the gate.
The Jank Tones heat up Twain Harte at 6 p.m. Saturday at Eproson Park at 22919 Meadow Drive. The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes the rock band as part of its Concerts in the Pines free summer series. Visit twainhartecc.com for more.
The Columbia Kicks Big Band performs for the Big Band Street Dance at 6 p.m. Saturday at Columbia State Historic Park, off Parrotts Ferry Road in Columbia. The Friends of Columbia State Historic Park presents this annual shindig that features prizes for 1940s-era costumes and dancing. All the fun is free to enjoy. Visit friendsofcolumbiashp.org or call 588-8411 for more.
Billy Idol rocks into the Mother Lode for a show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ironstone Amphitheatre, 1894 Six Mile Road, outside Murphys. The sneering singer who skyrocketed to fame in the 1980s performs with ’80s rock band X opening the show. Tickets are $55 to $275 at ironstoneamphitheatre.net or 800-745-3000.
Kenny Metcalf performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Helwig Winery, 11555 Shenandoah Road, outside Plymouth. The singer and “energetic” pianist performs as Elton John, playing his most popular tunes. Tickets are $65 at helwigwinery.com.
The Murphys Music Fest is presented from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday at Murphys Community Park in Murphys. The Murphys School of Music fundraiser features Cantamos, Leilani and the Distractions, Brian Jirka and the Cabby Band, NN and the Control, Plan B, Cool Beans, Crooked Band and Nick and Ras performing with a student showcase stage and foods and beverages sold to support the nonprofit. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children at murphysschoolofmusic.org or 813-0696.
Pat Benatar plays at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Westside Pavilion, 17807 Tuolumne Road, Tuolumne. The rocker known for hits like “We Belong” and “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” performs with her guitarist husband Neil Giraldo. That’s a show in itself, but Melissa Etheridge (“I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window”) opens the show. Tickets are $49 to $525 at blackoakconcertseries.com.
Stay cool as you explore all the right notes in a tuneful weekend!