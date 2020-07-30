Fast Eddie's Garden in Vallecito

fast eddie's

Since the Angels Camp Farmers’ Market is closed for the month of July, it’s a great time to pay a visit to one of the most prolific homegrown farmers in the area.

Fast Eddie’s Garden started a decade ago when Ed McGlothern Jr. quit smoking and decided to use the money he saved to grow a garden on his one-acre property in Vallecito. You can read more about the story behind Fast Eddie’s here.

Today, the garden provides a bounty of squash, lemons, Persian cucumbers and 13 different varieties of heirloom tomatoes. In the coming weeks, McGlothern will harvest eggplant and an array of peppers, melons and pumpkins – all free of pesticides and chemical fertilizers. And, of course, don’t forget to pick up a jar of Fast Eddie’s award-winning pickles and/or salsa!

Eddie's

The farm stand is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June through October.

Fast Eddie’s Garden is located at 3615 Poag Lane in Vallecito. For more information, visit @Fast Eddie’s Garden on Facebook or call (209) 770-3766.

