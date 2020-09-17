The 21st annual “Celebrate Life” Art Auction, the pivotal fundraiser of the year for Hospice of Amador & Calaveras, is happening virtually, on Sept. 18.
A generous group of talented local artists, dedicated volunteers and valuable raffle prize contributors, is making it possible for this first virtual event to be a night filled with as much fun and excitement as past years, all in an effort to support the Hospice of Amador & Calaveras mission to serve everyone in the community who needs quality, compassionate end-of-life care.
All proceeds of the event goes directly to providing care for Hospice patients and families in Amador and Calaveras counties.
Broadcast straight from picturesque Karmere Winery, hosts Frank Halverson and Tammy Beilstein will guide virtual attendees through the preview and auction of handcrafted and other auction items donated by local artists and wineries, including unique artisan jewelry, pottery, textiles, original paintings, yard art and wine barrel furniture.
For foodies, auction items include a “Date Night for 2” provided by Bistro 49 Southern Bites that includes a six-course food and wine pairing designed and executed by Chef KC and Chef Rodney. Other items in the food realm include “The Ultimate Backyard BBQ,” donated by Go-Go-Q by Taste Restaurant and Wine Bar, consisting of a privately catered, three-course, baRbecue dinner event for 20 people, with Amador Brewery beer and two hours of live music from local favorite band After Dark!
For those attendees who do not find an auction item to purchase, please consider supporting Hospice by participating in the last event of the evening, “I Stand for Hospice,” which will be hosted by long-time cherished Hospice supporter, Stan Lukowicz.
The streamed event will be accessible on Facebook Live, via the KVGC and Hospice Facebook pages. The online auction site will go live at the same time, so for attendees who do not have Facebook, there are two ways to get to the auction:
Go to www.biddingowl.com, click “Featured Auctions” and then “search” for “Hospice of Amador & Calaveras” OR
Cut and paste the following URL into your browser: www.biddingowl.com/hospiceofamadorandcalaver