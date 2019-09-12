Here comes another very entertaining weekend!
The Bob Eisenman Jazz Band starts performing at 5 p.m. Friday at the Angels Camp Farmers Market at Utica Park off Highway 49 in Angels Camp. The Angels Camp Business Association presents the band performing during the market. It’s free to enjoy. Check angelscampbusiness.com or call 736-1333.
The Paws and Claws Dinner is from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the American Legion Hall, 12134 Airport Blvd., Martell. The Tri County Wildlife Care fundraiser features a “gourmet” dinner, drawings and an auction, with prizes for the most “spooktacular” outfit and best spooky animal call to support its programs. Tickets are $45 at pawspartners.org.
Brian Jirka performs at 6 p.m. Friday at Forest Meadows Golf Course, 633 Forest Meadows Drive (off Highway 4), east of Murphys. Chill out on the grass with the Calaveras County singer and guitarist who appears as part of a free summer series. Bring your chairs or blankets and dinner, or purchase a meal at the event. Call 728-3439.
“Romeo and Juliet” opens Friday and continues at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Black Bart Playhouse, 580 S. Algiers St., Murphys. The Murphys Creek Theatre production of William Shakespeare’s tragic romance plays through Oct. 13. Tickets are $12 to $24 at murphyscreektheatre.org or 728-8422.
“Life and Beth” also opens Friday. It plays at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the intimate Cobblestone Theatre, 16142 Main St., Volcano. The Volcano Theatre Company stages this Alan Ayckbourn comedy about a recent widow battling more than her own emotions as friends and family arrive to “support” her through the Christmas season. The show plays through Oct. 13. Tickets are $20 or $18 for seniors at volcanotheatre.net. The Cobblestone is very small, so advance reservations are a must!
The Watertown Shootout takes to the Stockton Trap & Skeet Club, 4343 N. Ashley Lane, Stockton, on Saturday morning. The Foothill Communities Parks and Recreation fundraiser features a trap shoot open to youths and adults, with awards and prizes, a gun raffle and breakfast and lunch, with ammunition included (bring your own gun), to support the construction of a shooting center outside Valley Springs. The cost is $100 per participant at foothillparks.com or email to foothillparks@gmail.com or call 920-7133.
An Apples and Pears class promises fine flavors at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Calaveras County Senior Center, 956 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas. The Master Food Preservers of Amador and Calaveras Counties welcome those hungry to learn more about preserving apples and pears. Members of the group show you how to make chutney, spiced jam, dried treats, pie filling and more, with demonstrations and samples. The class is free, and you can register at ucanr.edu/sep14_mfpclass.
A Bocce Ball Tournament rolls into action at 1 p.m. Saturday with the finals at 6 p.m. at the West Point Community Garden, 174 Spink Road, West Point. The sixth-annual Blue Mountain Coalition for Youth and Families fundraiser features bocce games for prizes with a dinner created from items grown in the garden, with beverages sold throughout the day, cornhole games and a silent auction to support its programs; tickets are $20 at 293-4500.
Lazy Dayz Unleashed is from 3 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lazy Z Resort, 22732 Middle Camp Road, Twain Harte. The resort stages its final event of this kind with vendor booths, wine tasting and a beer garden, with foods on sale and live music from Stompbox, the Janktones (in what’s billed as a farewell performance), Columbia Soul, the Fabulous Off Brothers and the Jimblyleg Band, with drawings and more. Tickets are $25 at lazydayzunleashed.com or 586-1214 (including a beverage glass), or $30 at the gate, if still available. Some of the proceeds support Project Feed the Kids.
The Brew & Ball Crawl begins with a cornhole tournament at 4 p.m. Saturday, followed by dinner at 6 p.m. at the Utica Mansion, 1090 Utica Lane, Angels Camp. The Gold Country Young Farmers and Ranchers fundraiser features the tournament and a dinner of Rocky Mountain oysters and meatballs with local beers available to support scholarships for young agriculturalists. Tickets are $30 each at 498-8050; visit calaverasfarmbureau.org for more.
The Calaveras Wine, Cheese & Olive Festival goes from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Metropolitan, 59 Main St., San Andreas. The San Andreas Rotary Club’s third-annual fundraiser welcomes adults to sample olives and olive oils, wines and cheeses, with live music, themed art on display, antipasto and hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and drawings to support Meals on Wheels and senior outreach services in the county. Tickets are $25 in advance (including a souvenir wineglass and glass-holder plate) at sanandreasrotary.com or $30 at the door, if still available. Call 498-8054 for more.
Second Saturday welcomes everyone to downtown Sonora from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, where you can peruse all kinds of artistic endeavors as you hear music played from myriad businesses.
Then at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jill and the Giants perform at Coffill Park, just downstairs from Washington Street in Sonora. The trio plays a groovy blend of rock, funk, soul and jazz with some folk favorites sprinkled in. The show is free, and beverages are sold. Check 2ndsaturdayartnight.org for loads more info.
Cantamos & Friends performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Brice Station Vineyards, 3353 E. Highway 4, east of Murphys. The winery presents the Calaveras County band that performs music from around the world with special guests. (You’ll appreciate Michela Macfarlane’s beautiful voice!) Tickets are $15 at bricestation.com. Call 728-9893 for more.
Ready for a party? The “Something Great from ’68” tour jams into Calaveras County, with Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson and the Zombies rockin’ the Ironstone Amphitheatre, 1894 Six Mile Road, outside Murphys, at 7 p.m. Saturday. Wilson’s playing some of his favorite Beach Boys tunes (from 1968’s “Friends” and 1971’s “Surf’s Up”) with Beach Boys bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin (reviews have been wonderful). The “opening act” is nothing to sneeze at, as the Zombies were inducted into the Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame this year, and they’re playing their seminal record “Odessey and Oracle.” Tickets are $50 to $250 at ironstoneamphitheatre.net or 800-745-3000.
Art in Amador welcomes guests from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday to the Sutter Creek Auditorium, 18 Main St., Sutter Creek. The Amador County Artists Association stages its show with more than 20 artists displaying their works, with a drawing featuring one piece from each of the participating artists. The fun is free to enjoy. Visit amadorartists.org or call Sandra Campbell at 296-1779 for more.
Crooked performs at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Cameo Plaza, 1004 Highway 4, Arnold. Plaza merchants welcome the band to perform to close out a free summer series. Check cameoplaza.net or call 795-5004.
From supporting injured wildlife and would-be ranchers and farmers, to immersing yourself in all kinds of art and music, summer hasn’t cooled off a bit!