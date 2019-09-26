It’s a busy weekend out there this time around. Pick your favorites and plan ahead!
Listeners get to hear Grover Anderson as the final performer of 2019 at 5 p.m. Friday at the Angels Camp Farmers Market at Utica Park off Highway 49 in Angels Camp. The Angels Camp Business Association presents the Calaveras County singer and songwriter at its last farmers market of the year. It’s free to attend. Visit angelscampbusiness.com or call 736-1333.
Hopefully you have reservations to the Stories in Stone Cemetery Tours, presented at 7 and 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 and 28 and Oct. 4 and 5 at Columbia State Historic Park, off Parrotts Ferry Road in Columbia. The Friends of Columbia State Historic Park stages tours of the Columbia Cemetery that are guided by costumed docents who regale guests with tales about the people who lived, died and were buried in the historic Gold Rush town. The route is “paved but strenuous,” the nonprofit says, and organizers recommend guests dress for chilly weather. Tickets are $25 each at friendsofcolumbiashp.com. For more, call 588-9128.
One of my favorite annual events is the Concours d’Elegance, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 Six Mile Road, outside Murphys. The Ironstone Concours Foundation fundraiser features classic and antique cars on display in an assortment of special categories. You’ll hear live music, and there are foods and beverages on sale. A live auction charges up the early afternoon (along with revving racecar engines, if that’s on track again this year), and 4-H and FFA students are on hand sharing their projects. The festivities – and loads of chrome – support those kids up and down the state. Tickets are $25 for ages 15 and up, or $125 for VIP tickets (including lunch and a shaded dining area) at ironstoneconcour.org or at the gate. The Vintage Backroads Tour is at 10 a.m. Friday ($75 per vehicle and two occupants; tickets at the site) and the Cars and Stars Dinner is Friday night at the winery; $75 each at the site. Call 269-6950 for more.
The Columbia Fiddle and Bango Contest accepts entries beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday with performances starting at 10:30 a.m. at the gazebo at Columbia State Historic Park, off Parrotts Ferry Road, Columbia. The Columbia Chamber of Commerce stages its 37th annual competition featuring up to 50 contestants performing in seven categories: fiddle, banjo (“bango” was a misspelling on first-year T-shirts that established the name for the event!), guitar, mandolin, vocal, miscellaneous and original composition. Performers are after a gold nugget. All ages can enter for $15 and the fun is free to attend. Call Mike Keene at 536-1329 for more information.
An Open Garden Day is staged from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Demonstration Garden at the Calaveras County Government Center, 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas. The Calaveras County Master Gardeners open the garden to assist home gardeners, conduct tours of the garden and stage a plant sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free to attend. Visit ucanr.edu/sites/CalaverasCountyMasterGardeners or call 754-6477 for more.
The Blues and Bones Festival finds the gates of the Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road (off Highway 49), south of Angels Camp, opening at 11 a.m. Saturday. The annual fest features guitarist and singer-songwriter Shane Dwight, with Terrie Odabi, Jeramy Norris and the Dangerous Mood and the Marc Chauvette Band performing. There’s also a jam session planned for 8 p.m. Tickets are $29 (enter code “BLUES” and get a $5 discount) each at bluesandbones.com.
The Easy Leaves play at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sutter Creek Theatre, 44 Main St., Sutter Creek, the Sonoma County duo that considers Merle Haggard, Buck Owens, Waylon Jennings, George Jones, Willie Nelson and more as inspiration performs with a full band. And Trevor McSpadden opens the show. Tickets are $17 in advance at suttercreektheatre.com or $20 on show day.
The Atlanta Rhythm Section performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Helwig Winery, 11555 Shenandoah Road, outside Plymouth. That band known for hits like “So Into You,” “Spooky” and “Champagne Jam” performs to close out the summer series at the intimate amphitheater. Tickets are $65 at helwigwinery.com.
Sunday finds an Amador AAUW Anniversary partying from 2 to 4 p.m. at the community building on Church Street in Sutter Creek. The Amador Branch of AAUW celebrates a half-century of projects, including a home tour, welcoming past and present members and the public to share in the festivities. It’s free to enjoy. Call Sandi Baracco at 267-0254 for more.
A Farm Tour and Dinner has a tour going from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at three Amador County farms, then dinner at 6 p.m. at Iron Hub Winery, 12500 Steiner Road, outside Plymouth. The Farms of Amador and Amador County Farmers Markets fundraiser features a self-guided tour of Amador Olive Oil, Abbondanza and Mahoney’s Poor Farm, followed by a no-host beer and wine bar, farm-to-fork appetizers and dinner with live music by Stealing the Covers, a silent auction and drawings to support farm tour programs for area schoolchildren. Tickets are $75 each at farmsofamador.com.
Then, at 3 p.m. Sunday, the Mother Lode Friends of Music stages “Back to School” at the Sutter Creek Theatre, 44 Main St., Sutter Creek. Musicians (faculty) from the Pacific Institute of Music, Folsom, perform small ensemble pieces by Brahms, Rachmaninoff, Shostakovich and Tchaikovsky. Tickets are $20 each by calling 530-676-5396.
Music, antique automobiles, music and even more songs make this a fine weekend to remember how beautiful it is in the Mother Lode. Have some fun!