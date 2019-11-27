Here comes the turkey!
The Klassen Klassic Turkey Trot has registration beginning at 8 a.m. and the 2.5- or 5-mile walks and runs start at 9 a.m. Thursday at Murphys Community Park on Algiers Street in Murphys. This 13th annual fun run starts Thanksgiving with participants contributing money to the Murphys Food Pantry. It’s free to enjoy.
A Community Thanksgiving Dinner runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge, 1965 Blagen Road, White Pines. Members of the lodge serve a Thanksgiving feast complete with all the trimmings for free. Call 795-3112 for more.
On Friday, Daniel Kushnir performs from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Twisted Oak Winery Tasting Room, 363 Main St., Murphys. The guitarist knows how to set the mood, so enjoy the free show. Call 736-9080 for more.
The Sonora Christmas Parade steps off at 6 p.m. Friday along Washington Street in downtown Sonora. The city welcomes the Great Mother Lode Brass and Reed Band and Lucky CuZn, bands that perform Christmas carols before the 36th annual parade that’s loaded with musical acts and floats dolled up in their brightest holiday cheer. The parade is followed by open houses at businesses along the avenue, and Santa Claus pausing along the street for photos. It’s all free to enjoy. You might catch Sheala Wilkinson at 532-7725 for more.
The Christmas in White Pines Parade of Lights starts at 6 p.m. Friday in White Pines. Santa and Mrs. Claus welcome guests to the gazebo on Blagen Road, then the parade comes to town at about 7 p.m. (Be aware that Blagen Road gets closed at 6:50 p.m. for the event, so once you’re parked near Hazel Fischer Elementary School, you’re there for a while.) Sing Christmas carols and enjoy some hot chocolate and cookies, too. For more, call 795-5500.
The Sonora Christmas Craft and Music Festival is staged from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive (off Highway 49), Sonora. Fire on the Mountain presents the 45th annual craft sale with foods on sale, and entertainment by Comedy Industries, Capt. Jack Spareribs and Daredevil Chicken, with live music by Sourdough Slim (all three days, with Robert Armstrong on Friday and with the Saddle Pals on Saturday), the Myrth & Glee Carolers (all three days), Swing Gitane (Friday), Way Out West (Friday), Joe and Hattie Craven (Saturday and Sunday), Golden Bough (Saturday), Fiddlestix (Sunday) and Three to Get, with a family stage and more. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors and ages 13 to 18 and $2 for ages 6 to 12 and free for 5 and under at the door. Parking is $5. Check fireonthemountain.com or call 533-3473.
The Christmas in the Country Craft Faire, Bake Sale, Breakfast and Luncheon goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Mountain Ranch Town Hall, 8049 Washington St., Mountain Ranch. The Mountain Ranch Community Club welcomes artists who sell their handmade goods (call Karen Malotte at 754-5155 for booth information), with a bake sale (call Anita Hunt at 754-9208 to contribute). Breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m. and lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and you’ll pay for each meal. The event is free to attend.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, the Giving Thanks to Nature hike finds a group of well-stuffed walkers gathering at the Buck Brush Day-use Area in the Glory Hole Recreation Area on Whittle Ranch Road (off Highway 49), south of Angels Camp. A U.S. Bureau of Reclamation ranger leads the group on a “moderate” 2.5-mile walk along the Angels Creek Trail, discussing what nature offers during the fall season. Don your sturdy shoes and bring water and a jacket (rain cancels the outing). Call 536-9543 for more on this free excursion.
The Christmas Parade, Wine Hop and Holiday Market is on from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Angels Camp. The Angels Camp Business Association welcomes the holidays with its 29th annual Wine Hop ($15 for a commemorative wineglass and tastings at businesses, or $25 for two), the Lighted Christmas Parade at 5 p.m. on Main Street (entry information at angelscampbusiness.com or 736-1333), and visits with Santa after the parade. Bundle up and enjoy this free event.
A Book Launch and Reception opens at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Manzanita Arts Emporium, 1211 S, Main St. (Highway 49), Angels Camp. Monika Rose celebrates the release of her children’s book “Bed Bumps,” and tells some stories and signs copies of the book. There are refreshments for all ages, too, at this free gathering. Call 728-6171 for more.
The Dorrington Christmas Tree Lighting starts at 5 p.m., with the tree lighting at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Dorrington Hotel, 3234 Highway 4, Dorrington. Free hay rides welcome guests who enjoy Christmas carols, cookies, hot beverages and good cheer before Santa arrives at 6 p.m. (aboard a firetruck!) for photos and more. This is my personal favorite, as far as Christmas tree lightings go, but the wintry conditions might make it a chore. Put on your patience and visit this adorable chance to greet the guy in the big red suit! Call 795-4455 for more.
The Arnold Community Christmas Tree Lighting starts at 6 p.m. at Big Trees Fitness, 2116 Highway 4, Arnold. Festivities welcome Santa, who comes to town at 6: 30 p.m., with the tree lighting at 7 p.m. There will be hot chocolate, mulled cider, holiday treats and Christmas carols at this free community gathering. Call 795-9965 for more.
Lacy J. Dalton returns to Amador at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sutter Creek Theatre, 44 Main St., Sutter Creek. The singer – regarded by many as “country’s queen” – plays a country Christmas show with Dale Poune. Tickets are $25 in advance at suttercreektheatre.com or $29 on show day.
The “Holiday Extravaganza” is at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Community Church of Pine Grove, 14045 Ponderosa Way, Pine Grove. The 43-member Amador County Concert Band performs a concert that includes music from “The Polar Express,” “Flower Drum Song,” holiday tunes and lots of seasonal favorites. The concert is free to enjoy, but donations are welcomed (and I would say, wholly encouraged). Check accband.org.
Then from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, a Holiday Wreath-making Workshop is presented at the Mountain Ranch Town Hall, 8049 Washington St., Mountain Ranch. The Mountain Ranch Youth Alliance stages its second-annual wreath-making workshop with all materials available, but participants might bring their own scissors. Snacks and seasonal beverages are available. A $20 donation gets your crafting ambitions underway. Call 754-4073 for more.
I hope you and yours revel in all things grateful and encouraging as Thanksgiving brings you closer. May yours be a safe, exciting holiday, and may you all get out and enjoy some seasonal excitement.