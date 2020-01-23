Here comes more music to groove to!
“Big Band Friday” is at 6 p.m. Friday at the Sonora High School auditorium, 430 N. Washington St., Sonora. The Columbia Kicks Big Band performs with special guests Alex Luceroko on vocals and guitar and Paul Cantos on woodwinds in this benefit for the Sonora High School music program. The Sonora High School Jazz Band opens the show. Tickets are $15 each at manzanitabookstore.com/merchandise (if you can get through it!), or at the Mountain Bookshop in Sonora or the Manzanita Bookstore on campus. Organizers expect some tickets will also be available at the door.
David Wilcox performs at 8 p.m. Friday at the Sutter Creek Theatre, 44 Main St., Sutter Creek. The singer, guitarist and “master” folk songwriter who has more than 20 records to his name performs. Tickets are $25 at suttercreektheatre.com or $29 on show day.
On Saturday, the Eastern Ways Lions Dance Team performs at 3:45, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. at the Jackson Casino Resort, 12222 New York Ranch Road, outside Jackson. These shows are free to enjoy and a great way to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Visit jacksoncasino.com or call 800-822-9466 for more.
A Book Signing is staged from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Manzanita Arts Emporium, 1211 S. Main St. (Highway 49), Angels Camp. Stephen Finlay Archer fetes the release of his fourth book in the Irish clans series, “McCarthy Gold,” talking about the novel and signing copies available for purchase with refreshments; free to attend, manzapress.com or 728-7161.
Grab your daubers for Ladies Bingo Night on Saturday. The doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m. and bingo games commence after dinner at Mark Twain Hall at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road (off Highway 49), south of Angels Camp. The Calaveras County Grad Night Foundation stages a fundraiser with dinner and bingo games for prizes in a “Mardi Gras Extravaganza” theme to support sober graduation parties for Bret Harte and Calaveras high school students. Tickets are $30 each at ccgrad.org or call 559-3378.
Can you play, or do you like to sing? The Song Posse gathers from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Manzanita Arts Emporium, 1211 S. Main St. (Highway 49), Angels Camp. Acoustic musicians gather to jam and it’s free to join or listen. Call Chrys at 728-1439 or 728-7161.
“Come Together” is at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sutter Creek Theatre. The Unauthorized Rolling Stones performs music from the Beatles and the Stones, covering both acts’ popular tunes. Tickets are $24 at suttercreektheatre.com or $28 on show day.
The Iron Maidens storm into Amador County at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Oak Ballroom at the Jackson Casino Resort outside Jackson. The “world’s only female tribute to Iron Maiden” plays the heavy metal band’s greatest galloping hits and loads of fan favorites, complete with an appearance by Eddie. Tickets start at $15 at jacksoncasino.com.
Then on Tuesday, the Sierra Madre Garden Club meets at 1:30 p.m. at the Amador Senior Center, 229 New York Ranch Road, Jackson. Club members and welcome guests hear from Tim Jelsch, who discusses successful seed starting and plant propagation, including tips on soil and soilless growing, containers and more. It’s free. Call 296-4502 for more.
From folk to metal, fundraisers to fun in the garden, jump into the excitement.