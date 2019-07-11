It feels like the heart of summer, and there are lots of things to show you a cool time this weekend.
Settle into some good ol’ summertime fun with a Wicked Sisters show at 6 p.m. Friday at Pine Grove Park, just off Highway 88 in Pine Grove. AmadorArts presents the Amador County band that plays intriguing songs performed in wonderful harmonies as part of its TGIF summer series. The show is free to enjoy, but leave a nice donation to keep the music coming. Visit amadorarts.org or call 256-8166.
The Mountain Vibe Music Festival X is staged from Friday through Sunday at the Blue Mountain Event Center, 7250 Mitchell Mill Road, Wilseyville. The three-day festival features at least “20 native” California acts, including Mourning Mountains, Rossmorr, Island of Black and White, Red Dirt Ruckus, the Steven Graves Band and more, with primitive camping on-site, with some foods and beverages sold. Tickets are $120 for all three days or $65 for Saturday or Sunday only at mountainvibemusic.com.
You might check out the “In the High Sierra” reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Sonora Joe’s Coffee Shoppe, 140 S. Washington St., Sonora. Tuolumne County oil painter Patrick Michael Karnahan serves up paintings of the Sierra that make you feel like you’re there. The reception is free, but if you can’t make the event, the show is up through Sept. 9. Visit patrickkarnahan.com or call 533-4455 for more. The event is staged along with Second Saturday Art Night, which fills downtown Sonora with artists and musicians, so there are certainly other stops you can make.
Jana & Friends performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at Eproson Park, 22919 Meadow Drive, Twain Harte. The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce presents the band as part of its free Concerts in the Pines summer series. Visit twainhartecc.com for more.
Otis Redding III performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sutter Creek Theatre, 44 Main St., Sutter Creek. The singer pays tribute to and extends his father’s incredible musical legacy, performing with his own band. Tickets are $31 in advance at suttercreektheatre.com or $36 on show day.
On Sunday, you can hop aboard a raft for a Mokelumne River Raft Trip at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. You’ll learn the meeting location upon making reservations. The Foothill Conservancy stages professionally guided floats on the Mokelumne River to support its projects and programs. Be of good health, and at least age 8 (under 18 must be accompanied by an adult) and you’re good to go. I’ve floated this section of the river and its rapids are like short bursts of roller coaster fun mixed with the camaraderie of guests paddling through them. (If you can't make it Sunday, try the July 28 trips at the same times!) Proceeds help support the conservancy’s efforts to protect the river and more. Tickets are $75 each at foothillconservancy.org (click on “Events”). You can call 223-3508 for more.
Enjoy your weekend filled with summer fun.