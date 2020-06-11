With the hot weather and the relaxation of the statewide stay-at-home order, summertime is in full swing in the Mother Lode.
Farmers’ markets
CalaverasGROWN is making its summer debut at a location near you this week. The organization also offers an online farmers’ market that delivers to Valley Springs, San Andreas, Angels Camp and Murphys for pickup every Thursday. Click here to shop.
Murphys
Sunday, June 14
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Murphys Community Park
Facebook: @murphysfarmersmarkets
San Andreas
Thursday, June 18
4-6 p.m.
Master Gardener Demo Garden
Calaveras Government Center
Facebook: @Calaverasgrown
Other farmers’ markets to visit:
Angels Camp
Every Friday through September
5 p.m. to dusk
Utica Park
Facebook: @angelscampfarmersmarket
Sonora Certified Farmers’ Market
Every Saturday through Oct. 31
7:30-11:30 a.m.
Parking lot at Theall and Stewart Streets
Facebook: @sonorafarmersmarket
The hills are alive with drive-in movies
The Calaveras County Fairgrounds are hosting a drive-in showing of “The Sound of Music” on Saturday, June 13 at 9 p.m. Admission is $25 per car. To reserve a spot, call (209) 736-2561 or email laurie@frogtown.org