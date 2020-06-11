With the hot weather and the relaxation of the statewide stay-at-home order, summertime is in full swing in the Mother Lode.

Farmers’ markets

CalaverasGROWN is making its summer debut at a location near you this week. The organization also offers an online farmers’ market that delivers to Valley Springs, San Andreas, Angels Camp and Murphys for pickup every Thursday. Click here to shop.

Farmers

Murphys

Sunday, June 14

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Murphys Community Park

Facebook: @murphysfarmersmarkets

San Andreas

Thursday, June 18

4-6 p.m.

Master Gardener Demo Garden

Calaveras Government Center

Facebook: @Calaverasgrown

Other farmers’ markets to visit:

Angels Camp

Every Friday through September

5 p.m. to dusk

Utica Park

Facebook: @angelscampfarmersmarket

 

Sonora Certified Farmers’ Market

Every Saturday through Oct. 31

7:30-11:30 a.m.

Parking lot at Theall and Stewart Streets

Facebook: @sonorafarmersmarket

The hills are alive with drive-in movies

Music

The Calaveras County Fairgrounds are hosting a drive-in showing of “The Sound of Music” on Saturday, June 13 at 9 p.m. Admission is $25 per car. To reserve a spot, call (209) 736-2561 or email laurie@frogtown.org

