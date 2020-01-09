Are you hungry? Do you need some tunes? This weekend has you covered in more ways than one.
The Tuolumne County Historical Society meets at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road, Sonora. The society welcomes Mother Lode musician and artist Patrick Michael Karnahan, who discusses his paintings of historic railroads as an exhibit of his paintings joins the event. The paintings are from his book “TrainFire,” and other artworks will be on hand. You can also purchase the book or a copy of Karnahan’s 2020 calendar (it’s beautiful). The event is free to attend. Visit tchistory.org or call Jan Jorn-Baird at 532-1106 for more.
John McCutcheon performs at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bret Harte Theater, 323 Main St. (Highway 49), Angels Camp. The Foothill Conservancy presents the native Wisconsin folksinger and multi-instrumentalist in celebration of its 30-year anniversary. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for ages 12 and under in advance at brownpapertickets.com/event/4437325 and $35 and $20 at the door, if still available.
It’s time for the First Taste of the Year, going from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Armory, 695 Main St. (O’Byrnes Ferry Road), Copperopolis. The Copperopolis Community Center celebrates Calaveras County wines with its 34th annual tasting of many area wines with special guest Michael Kelly blogging about the wines. Proceeds support the maintenance of the Armory and historic brick church in town. Tickets are $20 in advance at the Golf Club at Copper Valley, Umpqua Bank or Century 21 M&M Real Estate. Call Sigrid at 785-4358 or Carolyn at 785-3096 for more.
A Burns Supper includes a social hour at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Oak Ballroom at the Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort, 12222 New York Ranch Road, outside Jackson. The Mother Lode Scots celebrates the storied poet with a Parade of the Haggis, a four-course dinner (prime rib or chicken), readings, toasts to lasses and laddies, a drawing and live music from Golden Bough. Tickets are $60 each at 800-822-9466. Visit motherlodescots.com or call Chief Carl McDanel at 304-3281 for more.
Grab the pliers! A Crab Feed and Dance has the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. with dinner at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the San Andreas Town Hall, 24 Church Hill Road, San Andreas. The Tri-Dam Lions Club stages its annual fundraiser with a no-host bar, all-you-can-eat crab and live music by After Dark to support its community projects. Tickets – if you can still get them – are $50 each by calling Paul Steck at 754-0228 or Patty Luna at 772-1887.
A Ray Charles Project show bows at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sutter Creek Theatre, 44 Main St., Sutter Creek. The “swinging” sextet of Bay Area musicians performs highlights from the legendary performer’s storied songbook. Tickets are $24 at suttercreektheatre.com or $27 on show day.
On Sunday, Cantamos wraps Calaveras County in world music at 3 p.m. at the Bret Harte Theater, 323 Main St. (Highway 49), Angels Camp. The Calaveras County band led by vocalist Michela Macfarlane performs music from everywhere in myriad languages, seeking fun melodies and positive messages as part of the Ovations 2019 Performing Arts Series presented by the Calaveras County Arts Council. Michela says the act has worked up some new arrangements of favorite tunes for this show. Season tickets (four shows) are $80 for council members and $100 for nonmembers, and youth season tickets (ages 18 and under) are $40 at calaverasarts.org or 754-1774 in advance. Season tickets are only available before Sunday’s show, so act now. Individual show tickets are $25 and $10, also at the website or the arts council gallery.
Fine music, finer wines and fine foods keep us going as winter does its thing. Don’t miss any of the excitement.