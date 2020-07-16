COVID-19 restrictions have put a damper on many indoor activities, but the warm summer evenings are perfect for moving things outside. Check to see if your favorite restaurant or winery offers outdoor seating, and maybe even enjoy some entertainment under the stars.
Live blues al fresco in Sutter Creek
Saturday, July 18 at 7 p.m. The Doghouse Blues Band will play on the patio at Feist in Sutter Creek. The band is made up of some of the area’s best musicians with guitar, drums, stand-up bass and keyboard. The band brings their version of classic roadhouse blues to Amador County.
The interior of the historic downtown building is closed, but the outdoor patio offers an intimate, charming atmosphere. Feist has overflow seating outside which offers significant social distancing. The winery tasting room requires masks whenever guests are away from their table. Reservations are recommended as there is very limited seating due to new capacity requirements.
Feist offers wood fired pizza made from local, organic ingredients, cheese and charcuterie, salads, desserts, award winning craft wines and a variety of beverages.
Tickets are $10 and are available at the tasting room or at feistwines.com