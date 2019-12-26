It’s that time of the year when we’re partly suffering from food comas and almost ready for winter’s hibernation, but there’s a new year on the way. Check out a few entertainments in store before we hand the baton to a new decade …
A Hanukkah Party is Saturday in the Murphys area. Call for the location to join the Mother Lode Jewish Community to celebrate a joyous holiday with a potluck with latkes and other traditional treats. It’s free. Call 533-1650 for reservations because space is limited. Visit motherlodejewishcommunity.org for more.
The “Home for the Holidays: Reunion Concert” is at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Black Bart Playhouse, 580 S. Algiers St., Murphys. The Columbia College Big Band performs with former members (Krista Sturgis, David Tanner, Tyler Combs, Clint Day and Marcus van Jensen, with vocalists Andrea Hayes, Rebecca Dias, Miriam Acquaviva and many more) adding to the show. Tickets are $15 each at the Mountain Bookshop in Sonora, the Manzanita Bookstore on campus or just before the show, if still available.
Play or sing along with the Song Posse from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Manzanita Arts Emporium, 1211 S. Main St. (Highway 49), Angels Camp. Acoustic musicians gather to jam, and you’re welcome to join in or listen to the tunes. It’s free to join in the fun. Call Chrys at 728-1439 or 728-7161.
Catch the Black Irish Band at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sutter Creek Theatre, 44 Main St., Sutter Creek. The Tuolumne County folk band plays original and traditional music from around the world (Celtic, Spanish, Italian and more). The fun group plays mostly upbeat songs that captivate through history. Tickets are $14 in advance at suttercreektheatre.com or $16 on show day.
Ras Beeken Dan plays from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Twisted Oak Tasting Room, 363 Main St., Murphys. The popular Murphys musician performs a free show. Call 736-9080.
On Wednesday, Jan. 1, you can join a New Year’s Day Hike at 10 a.m. The group meets at Peoria Flat Road/Old Melones Dam Road off of O’Byrnes Ferry Road and Highway 108, west of Jamestown. A U.S. Bureau of Reclamation ranger leads the group on a 4-mile “challenging” hike to the top of Peoria Mountain. You should bring water and sturdy boots for this free outing. Rain cancels the adventure. Call 536-9094 ext. 233 to be sure.
Have some fun and, if you’re headed out for some New Year’s Eve festivities (or any other shindig), hand those car keys to a member of your group who isn’t driving. Enjoy the end of 2019, and here’s hoping that 2020 is a winner.