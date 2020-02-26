Are you an old soul? There are some seriously nostalgic activities coming this way, from good ol’ fashioned food preservation to a dress-up sock hop.
Happening Thurs., Feb. 27 and Friday, Feb. 28
Take a crack at canning
Become a University of California Cooperative Extension Master Food Preserver volunteer and teach others how to preserve food at home.
The University of California Master Food Preserver Program extends research-based information about home food safety and preservation to the public. The UC Master Food Preserver Program is a public service and outreach program under the University of California Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources administered locally by participating UC Cooperative Extension county offices.
Training overview meetings will take place at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Calaveras Senior Center, 956 Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas, and also at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb.28 at the Amador County GSA Building, 12200-B Airport Road in Jackson.
At the one-hour informational meetings you'll learn about the mission of the UC Master Food Preserver Program, the educational events they provide in the community, the training required to become certified, and the annual requirements for active members.
Apply for the 2020 volunteer training program in Amador and Calaveras counties. While experience with canning and drying food is a bonus, it isn’t required. The program will be the second Friday and Saturday every month, starting on March 20, 2020, through Saturday, July 18.
RSVP at ucanr.edu/mfp-infomtg-rsvp or by calling (530) 621-5528 or email Robin at rkcleveland@ucanr.edu.
For more information about the local program, visit ucanr.edu/mfpcs.
Happening Saturday, Feb. 29
1950s Memories at the Met
Stiffen your blue jeans, cuff your tee-shirt or dust off your poodle skirt, and get ready to step back in time to the 1950s where you can dance the night away. The magic begins Saturday night at 5 p.m.
Hosted by The San Andreas-Mountain Ranch Friends of the Library, “1950s Memories” will take you back in time to when life was finding out who drove the fastest hot rod, who was dating whom, and whose mom made the best Tuna Noodle Casserole.
Calaveras County libraries will be the beneficiaries of this fabulous “FUN-raiser.”
Tickets are just $25 and include a delicious dinner by the Metropolitan staff with music by the ever-popular Rusty Rockers. A silent auction and raffle will add even more fun to the evening. It’s a fun way to support our important community libraries.
Get your tickets at the San Andreas Library, the Metropolitan Facebook page, or here: eventbrite.com/e/1950s-memories-tickets-91647515185 .
The Metropolitan is located at 59 Main Street in San Andreas.