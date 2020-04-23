Take some time to explore the arts and sciences this weekend with these virtual exhibits.
Gone Viral
University of the Pacific students are going viral with a COVID-19-related virtual art and essay exhibit. Students in Introduction to Museum Studies, taught by University Curator Lisa Cooperman, had planned to create a coronavirus-themed pop-up exhibition for a mid-semester project to be displayed in Pacific’s Reynolds Gallery at the end of March. But the university was forced to move to remote learning. What began as an in-person collaboration designed for a campus gallery about a timely topic shifted as students moved from bystanders to active participants in the global crisis. The focus of the exhibit evolved to reflect their experiences, fears, stress, coping mechanisms and hope for the future.
To take a tour of the virtual exhibit, click here.
Globetrotting from your couch
Quarantine may be a bummer, but it's also an opportunity to “visit” fantastic destinations across the globe without having to fly the miles. Dozens of world-class museums are now offering virtual tours so you can view some of humanity’s greatest treasures from the comfort of your home. Locations include the Guggenheim Museum in New York, the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, and the National Museum of Anthropology in Mexico City.
Travel + Leisure magazine has compiled a helpful list of 12 famous museums you can tour from your couch. Read the article here.