AmadorArts Open Mic Night is back!
“Mojo Meghan” will be the host of the AmadorArts Open Mic Online. Get ready, the first Thursday of every month is when you can perform with your buddies and/or enjoy the talents of others from all over. Open Mic is from 6-7 p.m. with five-minute slots and a round-robin format. The event takes place in Zoom or people can call in. All types of performing arts and sharing is encouraged, like dancing, telling stories, reciting poetry, singing, playing music and more. It will be streamed live on Facebook.
The next one is Aug. 6. Download the free Zoom app and then register in advance for this meeting:https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEpfuuhqTkqG9ba6eGPfY1WoJUJtR-k7oCI
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. For tech assistance and questions, contact Program Coordinator, Alyssa Vargas at alyssa.amadorarts@gmail.com or (209) 256-8166. And visit our website at amadorarts.org.
Mark your calendars for Sep. 3, Oct. 1, and so on to be at AmadorArts Open Mic Online. AmadorArts Open Mic was established in 2016 by Student Director Calena Reeves from Amador High School.
This activity is supported in-part by the California Arts Council, a state agency. Find out more are arts.ca.gov. If you want to keep the arts central to Amador County life, become a donor member at amadorarts.org.