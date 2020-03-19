It’s been a crazy couple of weeks for everyone. Within a very short amount of time, a new, invisible threat has sent the world into a downward spiral of shared anxiety. Our fears coupled with self-isolation are enough to make us feel very small and alone, in communities that seem utterly changed from what they were a month ago.
But we are not alone. And in the meantime, we can try to appreciate this strange time for what it reveals to us. We can take advantage of an opportunity to reconnect with ourselves and what is most important. Although the cancellation of so many beloved events is undeniably sad, perhaps we can relish the assurance that there is nowhere else to be but here and now.
As we have done each week for years, the Enterprise has compiled a list of recommendations for you this weekend. If there is an event you still plan on going to that you don’t see on the list, we recommend checking for cancellations.
Get off social media.
Give yourself a break from the onslaught of news articles, confusion and panic. At some point, it’s no longer beneficial information. Maybe check the news once a day, and then put it away. Go for a walk. If you’re self-isolating, you’re already doing everything you can do to help prevent the spread of this disease.
Make sure your elderly loved ones are taken care of.
If you haven’t caught up with Grandma lately, now is the time. Give her a call and make sure she has everything she needs to be comfortable in her own space for an extended period. Remember that this pandemic is especially scary for elderly people, and just because someone says they’re fine doesn’t necessarily mean that they are. Though you may not be able to visit your older loved ones for their own safety, we are lucky enough to live in a time when they are just a Skype call away. We should take full advantage of that.
Go outside.
Isolating yourself may be a necessity right now, but no one is saying that you have to do it indoors. Fresh air and sunlight are essential for overall health and happiness. Even better, some experts say viral spread is reduced outdoors.
Fortunately for Mother Lode residents, we live in a region where unperturbed nature is just a few steps or a short drive away. Instead of being alone in your house, why not be alone while fishing on New Melones Lake, hiking through Big Trees State Park or driving through snow-capped mountains? Though many facilities at state and national parks, such as campgrounds, visitor centers and restaurants, have been closed, most trails remain open.
Have fun at home.
A day spent at home doesn’t have to be lazy. If you have kids, try building a blanket fort or cooking an extravagant meal you have always wanted to try. Spring is almost here, and it’s high time to plant that garden you’ve been dreaming of. If you’re alone, crack open a new book (Amazon is still selling those), do some yoga, and finish all the little projects you’ve been putting off. Most importantly, take this time to connect with yourself and those you love. Call up that friend you haven’t talked to in forever—they’re most likely just as bored as you are.
Take care of yourself and others. Be patient and kind.