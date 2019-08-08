Warm then cooler then warmer, the heat is on in the Mother Lode music scene and more this weekend.
First, “Macbeth” is playing at 7 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at Brice Station Vineyards, 3353 E. Highway 4, east of Murphys. This Shakespeare on the Vine production of the Bard’s tragedy is staged with several characters’ genders changed. The production continues through Aug. 24. Tickets are $20 to $35 at bricestation.com/events/#shakespeare or 736-7238.
All ages are welcome at the Smokey Bear Birthday Celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road, Sonora. Representatives from the U.S. Forest Service and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection are joined by Tuolumne County fire officials to celebrate the famous bear’s 75th birthday. Cards are created beginning at 10 a.m., then story time presenting “The True Story of Smokey Bear” is shared with more fun. The party is free to attend. Call 532-3671 for more.
The “We Are the World” talent show is at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Grand Oak Ballroom at the Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort, 12222 New York Ranch Road, outside Jackson. The Arc Players present the nonprofit’s 11th annual talent show to support developmentally challenged adults, with a show that fetes humanity and human compassion through love, music, dancing and more. It’s free, but you can leave a donation. Call 267-5978 to learn more.
Four for the Road plays at 6 p.m. Friday at the Volcano Amphitheatre, 16121 Main St., Volcano, as part of AmadorArts’ TGIF summer series. It’s free. Check amadorarts.org or call 256-8166.
Bush and Live heat things up at 7 p.m. Friday at the Westside Pavilion, 17807 Tuolumne Road, Tuolumne. Bush has 18 Top 40 hits, including “Comedown,” “Glycerine” and “The Sound of Winter,” and Live’s original lineup is back playing hits like “Lightning Crashes,” “I Alone” and “The Beauty of Gray.” “The Alti-mate Tour” finds Bush feting the 25th anniversary of the release of “Sixteen Stone” and the 25th birthday of the classic album “Throwing Copper.” Tickets are $49 to $475 at blackoakconcertseries.com.
Gretchen Peters performs at 8 p.m. Friday at the Sutter Creek Theatre, 44 Main St., Sutter Creek. The Grammy-nominated country, folk and Americana singer comes to the Gold Country. Tickets are $22 in advance at suttercreektheatre.com or $26 on show day.
The Historic Sutter Creek Ragtime Festival finds tunes performed all over the city at various times from Friday through Sunday. Several of the country’s hottest ragtime, blues, jazz and boogie woogie acts converge on the city to perform myriad shows. Admission prices vary according to events and shows at historicsuttercreekragtimefestival.com. (An "all events" badge is $85.)
Heritage Day is celebrated from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the New Melones Reservoir Visitors Center, 6850 Studhorse Flat Road (south of the Stevenot Bridge off Highway 49), outside Sonora. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation welcomes representatives from the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk and the Calaveras Band of Mi-Wuk to celebrate the fifth annual Heritage Day, with dancing at 11 a.m., and demonstrations of beadwork, jewelry-making, flint-knapping and basketry presented with stories told throughout the free event. Call 536-9094 ext. 216 for more.
“Veggies Galore: Preserve Them!” is presented from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Amador County GSA Building, 12200-B Airport Road, Martell. The Master Food Preservers of Amador and Calaveras demonstrate various vegetable preservation methods and share some surprising tips. The class is free, but you can register at ucanr.edu/aug10_mfpclass.
Sippin’ on Steiner welcomes wine aficionados from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to wineries on Steiner Road outside Plymouth. Nine wineries offer special tastings, pairings, library releases and art and music to celebrate summer. Tickets are $25 each or $5 for designated drivers at 245-6307.
After Dark plays at 6 p.m. Saturday at Eproson Park, 22919 Meadow Drive, Twain Harte, as part of the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce’s Concerts in the Pines free summer series. Check twainhartecc.com.
Blu’Cidity performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Square at 100 Town Square Road (off Highway 4 and Little John Road), Copperopolis. The center presents the band as part of the free Music Nites at the Square series. Call 268-2827.
The Cripple Creek Band comes to Amador County for a show at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sutter Creek Theatre. The country and Southern rock act plays a wide range of tunes inspired by Lynyrd Skynyrd, Waylon Jennings, Alabama, Hank Williams Jr. and many more. Tickets are $14 in advance at suttercreektheatre.com or $17 on show day.
Pablo Cruise plays at 8 p.m. Saturday at Helwig Winery, 11555 Shenandoah Road, outside Plymouth. The popular 1970s and ’80s rockers known for “Watcha Gonna Do?” return to the amphitheater. Tickets are $69 at helwigwinery.com.
It’s that time of the year for Meteor Shower Viewing, and you can catch the show at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Ironhorse Campground Amphitheater off Whittle Road (off Highway 49) south of Angels Camp. U.S. Bureau of Reclamation rangers help guests view meteors and more, with telescopes available for celestial observation. It’s free. Call 536-9543 for more.
A jazz concert will get you groovin’ at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Dogwood Forum at Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive, Columbia. The Columbia College Jazz Series continues with Kerry Tweedy on vocals, Krista Sturgis on piano, Clint Day on bass, David Hawkes on drums and Rod Harris on saxophones with special guests adding to the tunes. Tickets are $15 at 588-5126, or at the door if you’re lucky.
The B-52s shimmy and shake their way to the Ironstone Amphitheatre, 1894 Six Mile Road, outside Murphys for a show at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The Atlanta party band known for hits like “Rock Lobster,” “Planet Claire” and “Revolution Earth” performs with 1980s hit-makers Orchestral Maneuvers in the Dark and Berlin. It’s an ’80s flashback for sure! Tickets are $50 to $260 at ironstoneamphitheatre.net or 800-745-3000.
From (a make-believe) tragedy to a (real) bruin’s birthday and enough music to keep us moving, it looks like a fine time for some fun.