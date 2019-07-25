It’s time for the Amador County Fair, so grab your sunscreen and prepare for more fun than we usually get on a hot weekend!
Thursday is Kids’ Day at the Amador County Fairgrounds, 18621 Sherwood St., Plymouth. The fairgrounds open at 9 a.m. and the carnival opens at noon. Young’uns hop aboard sheep for mutton bustin’ at 6:30 p.m. (entry is $25) and the Miss Amador Scholarship Competition is at 8 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults, $9 for seniors and kids get in free till 6 p.m. Carnival wristbands are $40 at the gate. Check amadorcountyfair.com for schedules and special event tickets, or call 245-6921.
Friday is Seniors Day at the Amador County Fair, when the carnival opens at noon, live music from Smoke Free is heard and hot rod truck pulls ($12 for adults and $7 for ages 12 and under at the website) roar into action in the evening. The Award Winning Wine Tasting is staged from 7-9 p.m. (tickets are $42 at the website or $20 for designated drivers), featuring medal-winning vintages. Admission is $12 for adults, free for seniors till 6 p.m., and $7 for ages 7 to 12. Visit amadorcountyfair.com for special tickets.
Mike Pizzano and Bob Hick perform from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Twisted Oak Winery Tasting Room, 363 Main St., Murphys. The show is free to enjoy. Visit twistedoak.com or call 559-6907.
“The Wizard of Oz (Youth Edition)” is performed at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St., Columbia. Young actors who are part of SRT Junior perform the familiar tale of Dorothy and her quest along the Yellow Brick Road, performing with the same lighting and sets as the professional Sierra Repertory Theatre production used. Tickets are $15 at sierrarep.org or 532-3120.
Saturday is Cattlemen’s Day from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. at the Amador County Fair. The carnival opens at noon, the mutton bustin’ finals are at 7:30 p.m. and a California Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association Rodeo bucks into action in the Benny Brown Arena at 8 p.m. (tickets are $12 to $17 at the website). Admission is $12 for adults, $9 for seniors and $7 for ages 7 to 12, and special tickets are sold at amadorcountyfair.com. Call 245-6921 for more.
An Open Garden Day encourages a little work outside from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Demonstration Garden at the Calaveras County Government Center, 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas. The Calaveras County Master Gardeners open the garden to assist home gardeners and conduct tours of the garden. The event is free to attend. Visit ucanr.edu/sites/CalaverasCountyMasterGardeners or call 754-6477.
The Blues Box Bayou Band performs after 5:30 p.m. at Brice Station Vineyards, 3353 E. Highway 4, east of Murphys. This band does a fine job bringing the groovy Cajun sound to life (you’ll be dancing in no time). Picnic dinner are encouraged, but leave your adult beverages at home. Tickets are $15 at bricestation.com or call 728-9893.
California Creedence performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at Eproson Park, 22919 Meadow Drive, Twain Harte, as the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes the band as part of its Concerts in the Pines free summer series. Check twainhartecc.com for more.
Bria Skonberg returns to the area for a show at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Dogwood Forum at Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive, Columbia. The singer and trumpeter performs with her sax and clarinet player Nate Berkus and the Columbia Kicks Big Band to open the 2019-2020 Jazz Series; tickets are $20 at 588-5126, or season tickets are $110 at 483-4725.
Sugarland comes to Calaveras County for a show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ironstone Amphitheatre, 1894 Six Mile Road, outside Murphys. The band that has won Grammys and Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards performs with Thompson Square opening the show. Tickets are $58 to $284 at ironstoneamphitheatre.net or 800-745-3000.
The Twain Harte Summer Arts and Wine Festival welcomes guests from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, smack dab in the middle of the Tuolumne County town. Numerous booths offer crafts, jewelry, clothing and much more. Foods and beverages are sold and live music is heard. From 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday, the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce presents its Wines in the Pines wine tasting at the chamber office at 23000 Meadow Lane. Tickets are $25 at the event, and you get a souvenir wineglass and a booklet with information about the participating wineries and food purveyors. Visit twainhartecc.com or call 586-4482 for more on Wines in the Pines. The festival is free to attend. Visit fireonthemountain.com for more on the festival.
Junior Livestock Auction Day concludes the Amador County Fair on Sunday in Plymouth. The fairgrounds are open from 9 a.m. to midnight. The Junior Livestock Auction gets the day going, the carnival opens at noon and a Destruction Derby brings the annual event to a close at 6 p.m. (tickets are $12 to $17 at the website). Admission is $12 for adults, $9 for seniors and $7 for ages 7 to 12 at the gate. Visit amadorcountyfair.com for derby tickets or call 245-6921.
You just might be able to grab one of the remaining tickets for a Mokelumne River Raft Trip at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. You’ll learn the meeting location upon reservation. The Foothill Conservancy stages professionally guided floats on the Mokelumne River to support its projects and programs. Tickets are $75 each at foothillconservancy.org (click on “Events”). Call 223-3508 for more.
From fun at the fair to wine tasting and loads of live music, it’s another hot weekend in the Mother Lode!