It’s the final Angels Camp Farmers Market event of the year, and it’s closing out with a fall fling.
Friday, Sept. 25 from 4:30 p.m. until dusk, Utica Park will host the farmers market’s fourth annual Wayward Pumpkin Patch! Get ready for photo ops with haybales and locally grown heirloom pumpkins and gourds, as well as a pie and dessert raffle, with locally made delectable pies and treats. The event will also be raffling 15 Mystery Market bags in honor of the 15th Annual Certified Angels Camp Farmers Market.
Frozen at Frogtown
The Calaveras County Fairgrounds will be hosting a drive-in movie showing of Frozen II, starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. Get your tickets in advance at frogtown.org.