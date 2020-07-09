Get back to healthy living this weekend by purchasing wholesome produce from local gardens—and maybe even start your own!

Virtual gardening

The University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) program Master Gardeners of Tuolumne County would like to invite you to their next virtual Open Garden Day Presentation which will be held through the magic of Zoom on Saturday, July 11, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Garden

Master Gardener Val Myrick appreciates the purple hue of a bush lupine. 

Master Gardeners are trained educational outreach volunteers with the UCCE program. They provide practical scientific horticulture and gardening information to gardeners in their communities across California.

In Tuolumne County, more than 90 trained Master Gardeners answer gardening and landscaping questions and host a number of activities including the annual Garden Tour and provide free classes at their Demonstration Garden.

In addition to the traditional emphasis on general gardening and landscaping, Master Gardeners also focus on water conservation, backyard composting and alternatives to chemical use in lawns and gardens.

Attendees can easily join their next presentation by clicking on this link. The ID is already embedded in that link, so visitors will not need to write it in. Users may be asked to install the Zoom app. If so, just follow the directions for installation.

The meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m., so be sure to get comfortable and join the meeting on a device at that time!

Farmers’ markets

CalaverasGROWN offers an online farmers’ market that delivers to Valley Springs, San Andreas, Angels Camp and Murphys for pickup every Thursday. Click here to shop.

Murphys

Every Sunday through October

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Murphys Community Park

Facebook: @murphysfarmersmarkets

San Andreas

Every Thursday through October

4-6 p.m.

UCCE Master Gardener Demo Garden

Calaveras Government Center

Facebook: @Calaverasgrown

Other farmers’ markets to visit:

Angels Camp

Every Friday through September

5 p.m. to dusk

Utica Park

Facebook: @angelscampfarmersmarket

Sonora 

Every Saturday through October

7:30-11:30 a.m.

Parking lot at Theall and Stewart Streets

Facebook: @sonorafarmersmarket

