With short notice, there are a couple of Halloween events that you can get to before a weekend of fun arrives.
The Square’s Trick or Treat is conducted from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Square, 100 Town Square Road (off Highway 4 and Little John Road), Copperopolis. CV Development Partners and area businesses present a kids’ costume contest, trick or treating at businesses in the square and a DJ spins tunes at this free event.
A Halloween Party welcomes all ghastly adventurers from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday to the Mountain Ranch Town Hall, 8049 Washington St., Mountain Ranch. The Mountain Ranch Community Club presents a costume parade and contests for all ages at 5:30 p.m., with carnival games and foods and beverages on sale. The frightful festivities are free. Call 754-4482 for more.
Night Moves/Creedence Classic Revival performs at 7 p.m. Friday in the Grand Oak Ballroom at the Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort, 12222 New York Ranch Road, outside Jackson. The Bob Seger and Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute features songs made famous by both acts. Tickets start at $15 at jacksoncasino.com.
Saturday is Family Day in the Garden from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Demonstration Garden at Cassina High School, 251 S. Barretta St., Sonora. The Tuolumne County Master Gardeners welcome you and your youngsters to create crafts of all kinds, like pinecone bird feeders, cotton snowmen, wood ornaments, holiday potato swags, winter lanterns and more. The event is free to attend and all the fixin’s are included. Visit ucanr.edu/sites/tuolumne_county_master_gardeners or call 533-5912 or 533-5695.
Dia de los Muertos overtakes Murphys Community Park, on Algiers Street in Murphys, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., as the Murphys Business Association welcomes guests to celebrate the Day of the Dead. The festivities include exhibits and more at the Murphys Old Schoolhouse, a Catrin and Catrina Ninos Contest at 2 p.m. at the park, and the grownup contest is at 4:30 p.m., also at the park. Businesses have ofrendas – altars dedicated to the dearly departed – throughout Main Street, and there are dance lessons conducted inside the Native Sons Hall. Music and entertainments are staged throughout the day in the park, and booths offer crafts, food and more. It’s all free to attend. Check visitmurphys.com for a schedule.
Boots and Bling finds the doors opening at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday at the San Andreas Town Hall, 24 Church Hill Road, San Andreas. The Calaveras High School FFA Boosters fundraiser features a dinner and auction to support the FFA chapter at the school. Tickets are $25 apiece at calaverasffaboosters.com or call Tiffany De Angelis at 331-0134 or Marie Siebert at 770-2813.
“When Shadows Whisper” is presented at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Tuolumne County Museum, 158 Bradford St., Sonora. The Tuolumne County Historical Society welcomes “pioneers” interred in Tuolumne County cemeteries to the museum, each with a historic tale to tell. Guests will hear from Tom Horn, killed at the county jail in Sonora in a fire, and Leanna Donner App, a survivor of the storied Donner party, and more. You can hopefully still get tickets for $30 at tchistory.org or at the museum.
If jazz is your groove, this is your weekend, as Barbara Morrison comes back to Calaveras County at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Black Bart Playhouse, 580 S. Algiers St., Murphys. The Columbia Jazz Artist Series brings the popular singer to perform with the Columbia Big Band. If you’ve never seen her live, do not miss it. Tickets are $15 at www.manzanitabookstore.com/MerchList?ID=22114 (scroll down the empty page a bit and click on “Events” for another link), or call 588-5126.
You get two chances to catch “A Tale of Two Cities,” presented at 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Historic Sutter Creek Grammar School, 110 Broad St., Sutter Creek. This Main Street Theatre Works production and fundraiser finds company actors presenting a radio play, pulled from “The Mercury Theater on the Air” (Orson Welles’ and John Houseman’s troupe that created the legendary “War of the Worlds” broadcast), complete with sound effects performed right in front of you. A no-host wine bar is available, and a dessert bar and coffee and tea are included. Proceeds help the troupe stage its summertime shows at the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre. Tickets are $25 each at mstw.org or Hein and Co. Bookstore in downtown Jackson.
The New Melones Dam Overlook is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, accessed from Old Melones/Peoria Flat Road off of O’Byrnes Ferry Road (from Highway 108), outside Jamestown. A U.S. Bureau of Reclamation ranger is on hand where New Melones Dam can be viewed to answer questions about the dam and the reservoir. It’s free to visit. Call 536-9543 for more.
Barbara Morrison also performs at 2 p.m. Sunday, this time at the Dogwood Forum at Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive, Columbia. Tickets for her shows sell quickly, so grab a seat now to enjoy her incredible grooves. Tickets are $15 at www.manzanitabookstore.com/MerchList?ID=22114 (scroll down the empty page and click on “Events” for another link), or call 588-5126.
A Fall Concert is at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Bret Harte Theater, 323 Main St. (Highway 49), Angels Camp. The Calaveras County Community Band performs a medley of tunes from “The Wizard of Oz,” “Blue Mambo,” “Let it Go,” “Seal Lullaby,” “Caravan” and much more under the direction of Mic Harper. This performance by friends and neighbors is free to enjoy. Call 770-1258 or 728-5001 for more, or to inquire about joining the band.
To plan ahead: If you and your little ones are interested in “Polar Express” Train Rides slated for 4:30, 6 and 7 p.m. Fridays through Sundays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 22 at Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 5th Avenue and Reservoir Road, Jamestown, get your tickets now. The rides are immersive adventures for all ages, but the kids get the goodies (hot chocolate and cookies!), and Santa delivers children “the first gift of Christmas” (souvenir sleigh bells) when he boards the railcars. Ticket prices start at $50 at railtown1897.org. Do not delay; some of the rides are already sold out.
From haunts to happiness and a season of pending holidays, get into the groove.