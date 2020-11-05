Here’s some good news! While most farmers’ markets have bid adieu for the season, CalaverasGROWN is staying open in San Andreas through the month of November!
Visit the UC Master Gardeners of Calaveras County Demo Garden from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Nov. 5, 12 and 19, for an abundance of seasonal fruits and vegetables.
Always Something Farm has habaneros to heat up your dinner plate and Calaveras High School has decorative gourds for your home. Nutritious and delicious produce alongside a wide variety of baked goods, honey, jams, olive oil and vinegars, local cheeses, handmade cards, soap and so much more will be available. Fall is also the perfect time to plant, and our Master Gardeners can provide a lovely selection of fruit-bearing, pollinator and drought-tolerant landscape plants as well.
Feel good knowing that 100% of the money you spend at farmers' markets goes directly to the farmer, rancher or artisan, helping their small business thrive and strengthening the local economy.
Don’t forget: the first 100 shoppers who stop by the information table will get $5 in Market Bucks!
CalaverasGROWN welcomes SNAP EBT customers with Market Match so your dollars go twice as far. Also ask about CalaverasGROWN's regional currency “Mother Lode Gold,” which stretches your money 10% further. Produce not sold at the market will be donated to the Senior Center for their Friday lunch program.
The Demo Garden is located at 891 Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas.