Many people get a three-day Labor Day weekend, and there’s plenty to get to.
The Logging Jamboree buzzes into action from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Sierra Nevada Logging Museum, 2148 Dunbar Road, White Pines. The museum presents logging contests for amateurs at 9 a.m. and professionals at about noon (don’t miss the ax throw; there’s something about the explosion of suds when the beer cans are hit!). Tours of the museum and its expansive grounds are staged and foods and beverages are sold. Admission is $8 for adults or $15 for two and free for ages 12 and under at the event. Call 206-6768 for information on the contests, or 597-7376 for more on the event.
A Book and Yard Sale is staged from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Calaveras County Library, 1299 Gold Hunter Road (off Mountain Ranch Road), San Andreas. The San Andreas/Mountain Ranch Friends of the Library stages a sale of “gently used” books, dishes, household items, tools, toys and Christmas goodies and more to support its programs. The sale is free to attend. Call Karen at 754-9512 for more.
Pride in the Park is set for noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Murphys Community Park on Algiers Street in Murphys. The Tricounty LGBT Alliance welcomes everyone to enjoy live music, speakers, information and merchandise booths and foods and drinks. There are also free unicorn carriage rides at this free event.
A Spaghetti Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday is presented at the Mi Wuk/Sugar Pine Fire Protection District firehouse, 24247 Highway 108, Sugar Pine. The Mi Wuk/Sugar Pine Fire Protection District Auxiliary serves spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, beverages and ice cream (to-go orders are OK) to support firefighters. Meals are $10 for adults and $5 for ages 10 and under at the door, and you can grab a pint of sauce for $5.
Threshold performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at Eproson Park, 22919 Meadow Drive, Twain Harte. The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce presents the band to conclude its free Concerts in the Pines summer series. Visit twainhartecc.com for more.
Frankie & Annette perform at 6 p.m. at the Square, 100 Town Square Road (off Highway 4 and Little John Road), Copperopolis. The center presents the duo as part of the free Music Nites at the Square series. Call 268-2827.
Risky Biscuits hits the outdoor stage at Brice Station Vineyards, 3353 E. Highway 4, east of Murphys, at 7 p.m. Saturday. The winery presents the Mother Lode band that plays Americana tunes blended with bluegrass and country. Tickets are $20 at bricestation.com or 728-9893.
Los Tigres del Norte comes to Calaveras County at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ironstone Amphitheatre, 1894 Six Mile Road, outside Murphys. The “corrido” act that has sold at least 37 million albums, recorded more than 500 songs and earned seven Grammys and six Latin Grammys performs its rousing repertoire. Tickets are $50 to $130 at ironstoneamphitheatre.net or 800-745-3000.
A Giant Book Sale is presented from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Arnold Branch Library, 1065 Blagen Road (just off Highway 4), Arnold. The Friends of the Library stages a big sale of hardcover, paperback and children’s books, CDs, DVDs and more, and sells tickets ($10 each) for a drawing for an Apple watch. The sale supports the nonprofit’s programs at the library. Call 795-1009 for more.
Poor Man’s Whiskey plays at 7 p.m. Sunday at Brice Station Vineyards, too. The band plays bluegrass, old-time, Southern rock and old-school jam tunes. Tickets are $25 at bricestation.com, 728-9893.
Bad Company performs at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Westside Pavilion, 17807 Tuolumne Road, Tuolumne. The British rockers known for “Bad Company,” “Can’t Get Enough,” “Feel Like Makin’ Love” and “Rock ’n’ Roll Fantasy” perform with the Wallflowers opening the show. Tickets are $49 to $300 at blackoakconcertseries.com.
Nocturnal Happenings occurs at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Ironhorse Campground Amphitheater, off Whittle Road (off Highway 49), south of Angels Camp. U.S. Bureau of Reclamation rangers discuss the owls, bats and other nocturnal animals around the reservoir in this free program. Call 536-9543 for more.
Enjoy Monday with a Calaveras Community Band concert at 5 p.m. at Murphys Community Park on Algiers Street in Murphys. The band performs a wide variety of music under the direction of Mic Harper in a free show. Call 770-1258 for more.
If you’re hitting the road or any of the Mother Lodes waterways this extended weekend, be sure to leave the consumption of adult beverages to those who aren’t driving the vehicles. And have a great time bidding summer a fond farewell.