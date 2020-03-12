Due to the presence of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in Calaveras County, many events, including the ARK 2000 open house and Dandelion Days on Saturday, have been canceled. Still, there are some hoppin’ happenings scheduled for this weekend if you’re just itching to get out of the house—though we recommend double checking for cancellations before you go.
Happening Saturday, March 14
Art Night in Downtown Sonora
On the second Saturday of each month, Downtown Sonora vendors stay open late to host live music and art. Wine, dine, stroll, and enjoy a relaxing evening with homegrown vibes.
The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. along Washington Street in Sonora.
Happening Sunday, March 15
The Diamonds shine in Angels Camp
If you have a poodle skirt or varsity sweater, you might want to wear it for the March 15 Ovations concert, when the American Bandstand sound of the 1950s will fill the Bret Hart Theater in Angels Camp. Brush off your jitterbug, two-step, and rock ‘n roll boogie-woogie dance moves for this trip through the classics.
Or just wear comfy clothes to sit back and enjoy this high energy show of early rock and roll.
The Calaveras County Arts Council presents The Diamonds, a vocal quartet famous for their harmonies, will sing songs like “Little Darlin’” —a hit for the original Diamonds in 1957, when they drove it (possibly in a ‘57 Chevy) to second place on Billboard’s top 100 for eight weeks. The current globe-trotting group comprises singer Gary Owens, Adam David Marino, Michael Lawrence, and Jeff Dolan, all talented vocalists. But singing isn’t all they do. They are accomplished musicians, playing sax, trombone, and trumpet, and are accompanied by a piano player and a drummer. “There’s also a lot of choreography,” Owens said, since two of the performers come from a background that includes dancing. “We have medleys that we tie together with choreography. That adds another dimension to the show.”
Owens stressed that this isn’t a simple tribute show. There’s also dialogue and “what we hope is comedy. A lot of people come and think they’re going to see a concert, but at the end, they realize they’ve laughed, they’ve clapped, they’ve enjoyed each performer’s personality. The entertainment aspect of it is the most surprising. When people walk away, they feel like they’ve been entertained.”
While they strive for that classic sound, Owens said his favorite song the group performs is “an acapella version of the Beach Boys’ In My Room. We do it off the microphone, and everybody has to be quiet and listen very carefully.” Although the group is made up of four distinctive individuals, “we have created one strong group personality. The four of us as a unit have a special chemistry, and it is that chemistry that gives us our unique identity.”
Still, it's the music that drives the show. “The music is timeless,” said Owens. “That’s why we’re still going strong. It’s timeless for the people who lived through it, and who want to introduce their grandkids to it.”
The show runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dr. Elliott Smart Performing Arts Center, Bret Harte High
School in Angels Camp. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for those under 18. You can purchase online at www.calaverasarts.org, or call 754-1774 Monday through Thursday for more information.
Poker tourney at Jackson Rancheria
The Texas Hold’em tournament starts at 11 a.m. in the Poker Room at the Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort. Players can buy in for $65 at the door, or $50 at Stark Realty in Mountain Ranch or by calling Chris Swann at 356-8844
The tournament is part of a fundraiser for the Mountain Ranch Scholarship Fund and will include cash prizes to support scholarships for high school graduates.
Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort is located at 12222 New York Ranch Road, outside Jackson.