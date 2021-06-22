Low numbers could lead to canceling 2021 Bullfrog football season

The decision to cancel the 2021 spring Bret Harte High School football season was a difficult one, but was made with hopes that by the fall, football would return to Angels Camp. Unfortunately, low numbers have once again put the possibility of having to cancel the upcoming 2021 season into becoming a reality.
The Bret Harte athletic department and football program will need to make a decision to field a team by July 2. While the first official practice isn’t until July 26, the July 2 deadline gives other teams not only in the Mother Lode League, but Bret Harte’s preseason opponents enough time to schedule replacement games, should the Bullfrogs be unable to field a team.
On Monday, first-year Bret Harte athletic director Brian Barnett sent a letter to Bret Harte parents and students, informing them of the possibility of not having a season and encouraged students to give football a chance.
The Enterprise was given a copy of the letter, which reads: “To all parents, guardians, students, and Bret Harte community members, I write this letter to our wonderful community asking for your assistance in fielding a Bret Harte varsity football team. It has been brought to my attention that we are in dire need of student-athletes.
“As a former Bret Harte Football player and now a parent of two boys that will eventually play football, I believe that there are many benefits of playing football. Often, I hear from students or parents that the student athlete is too small. Football requires all different size athletes, and some of the best players I have seen were not the biggest or strongest, but they were the toughest. This toughness developed on the field, develops a tough adult, ready to tackle the challenges of life.
“Football is the ultimate character-building sport. The teacher and coach in me wants to see all students involved in some form of after-school curricular activities. Why not play football? Football has so many benefits to the development of our youth. As a member of a football team, you learn the value of dedication, hard work, sportsmanship, and teamwork. The bonds and experiences that are shared between players last a lifetime. I believe that as adults, we want to see these characteristics developed in our youth. What better way to develop them then by representing the school and starting a movement to bring pride back into our football program.
“Please contact me with your interest in being part of the next generation of Bret Harte football. The Bret Harte coaching staff is ready to teach you the skills needed to be successful on the field, as well as in life. No experience is necessary, you will only need to dedicate yourself and work hard.
“So please, let us spread the word; sign up for Bret Harte football. Contact me or coach (Kelly) Osborn to let us know that you intend on attending the first practice on July 26. If we do not have enough athletes committed by July 2, then we will be forced to cancel the varsity football season for 2021. I know we have the athletes, and I look forward to hearing from you soon.”
For more information, contact Barnett at bbarnett@bhuhsd.k12.ca.us, or Osborn at kosborn@bhuhsd.k12.ca.us.