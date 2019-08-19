Inocencio doesn’t want history to repeat itself

Chris Inocencio feels he has something to prove.
In his first professional mixed martial arts fight, the Philippines-born Calaveras High School graduate got to fight at Jackson Rancheria Casino and Resort, less than 30 miles from his alma mater, for Global Knock-Out 10.
Inocencio couldn’t have asked for a better environment to take on Isaiah Batin-Gonzalez. But during the August 2017 bout, things didn’t go Inocencio’s way.
He got knocked out in the first round.
Now, two years later, Inocencio returns to the scene of the crime where he suffered his only MMA TKO loss and hopes to make amends, as he takes on Luis Espinoza as part of the Global Knock-Out 14 card set to take place Sept. 7 back at Jackson Rancheria Casino and Resort’s Grand Oak Ballroom.
“My first GKO fight, the whole town was there for me,” Inocencio said as he took a break from training at a gym in Stockton. “So, getting knocked out, that was motivation to get the (expletive) back up and get this win back. This fight is more nerve wracking because I did come off a knockout the last time I stepped into that cage. Now I need to prove myself to all my fans and everyone from home that that knockout was a fluke. It’s a game and it’s kill or be killed in the cage game.”
Inocencio rebounded following his first professional defeat and was victorious over Boris Navachkov via split decision in March while fighting as a part of Bellator 220 at the SAP Center in San Jose. Inocencio had to wait a year and a half between his loss to Batin-Gonzalez and taking on Novachkov, so he had plenty of time to figure out what he needed to work on.
“I was working on my ground game, takedown defense and jujitsu,” Inocencio said. “I’m more of a standup fighter, so I’m just trying to make everything a little better.”
Inocencio may have a professional record of 1-1, but his amateur record sits at 3-2. He made his MMA debut in April, 2014 and had his last amateur fight in July, 2015. The one thing that Inocencio has yet to accomplish is win two MMA fights in a row. Every win has been followed by a loss, which is a trend he hopes to break.
In order for Inocencio to pick up his second professional win, he’ll need to defeat Espinoza, who has yet to have an official professional bout. Fighting out of Rocklin, Espinoza was set to make his professional debut in June, but the bout was canceled, as were his two previous scheduled fights. The last time Espinoza took on a live competitor was in September 2017 when he lost to Gabriel Pacheco-Dolce via triangle choke in the second round. Espinoza has an amateur record of 2-1.
When it comes to studying the tapes of Espinoza, Inocencio would rather hit a heavy bag than watch film.
“I’m the kind of fighter who is like, you could tell me what he’s all about and I’ll look at one or two videos of the dude, and in the first minute I see what he’s about,” Inocencio said. “The guy I’m fighting is a jujutsu artist and he’s a grappler. He likes to brawl and get on the mat.”
When Inocencio and Espinoza are locked inside the cage together, Inocencio will feel more comfortable than he did the first time he fought in Jackson, mostly because he’ll be fighting at his natural weight of 145 pounds. In his first professional fight, Inocencio battled at 135 pounds, which might not have been the right decision.
“I cut to 135 pounds and throughout my whole amateur career, I never fought at 135,” Inocencio said. “I always stayed at 145. Cutting weight was hard, and then fighting in front of my hometown crowd in my first professional fight was very nerve wracking. But I think it was the weight cut. I took a few shots and it rung me.”
Fortunately for Inocencio, he didn’t have to wait as long between his first and second professional fights to reach his third. Just five months after beating Novachkov, Inocencio goes for win No. 2, but the waiting hasn’t been easy.
“The waiting game is the tough part,” Inocencio said. “I’m out here training and all that I can think about is my opponent. That’s constantly in my head. The countdown to the fight is always the hardest thing for me.”
Inocencio, along with MMA coach Victor Galdon and boxing coach Felipe Martin, hopes that history doesn’t repeat itself in Jackson. But if it were to once again happen where Inocencio’s head hits the mat, he will continue to do what he’s always done – get up, shake out the cobwebs and get back to work.
“Anything can happen in there,” Inocencio said. “It’s either win or learn. A loss isn’t a losing experience it’s a learning experience. I’m a martial artist, so I’ll keep going no matter what. It’s my life. It’s not going to be my last fight if I get KO’d again.”
Tickets for the Sept. 7 Inocencio vs. Espinoza fight can be purchased at jacksoncasino.com with a promo code: Inocencio. Doors for Global Knock-Out 14 will open at 6 p.m., with fights beginning at 7 p.m.