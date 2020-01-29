Late goal gives Bret Harte a tie with Argonaut

Less than three minutes into taking on the Argonaut Mustangs, the Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer team found themselves trailing 1-0. For the majority of the night, the Bullfrogs played from behind.
With nine minutes left to play, Bret Harte got the goal it had been searching for all night to tie the game at 1-1, which is also how the game ended. For the first time all year, the Bullfrogs did not lose a Mother Lode League contest, as they tied the Mustangs 1-1 Tuesday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
“It’s good to know that we didn’t take another loss and it really gets our hopes up for the next game,” Bret Harte’s Martin Kafka said.
Another bright spot for Bret Harte was the return of senior goalkeeper Cooper Morlan, who had missed the first five league games of the season recovering from surgery. Morlan was placed back in the goal early in the first half and he kept the Mustangs from adding to their lead.
“I was wondering how rusty he would really be,” Bret Harte head coach Joel Barnett said of the returning Morlan. “We started Sam (Airola) kind of for ceremonial minutes and when Cooper came in, he made a really good save right away. I’m happy to have him back.”
At the end of the first 40 minutes of play, Bret Harte trailed Argonaut 1-0. In the second half, the Bullfrogs came close to tying things up, but nothing found the back of the net. With time becoming an issue, the Bullfrogs finally put a point to their name with a goal by Kafka.
Bret Harte senior Manny Nava sent a free kick down the middle of the field and the ball bounced right to Kafka, who saw an opportunity to take a shot and didn’t miss.
“There was definitely an opening,” Kafka said of his game-tying goal. “It was wide open and I knew it was going in.”
With the game tied 1-1 with nine minutes remaining, for the first time all night, Bret Harte appeared to have momentum. However, that momentum didn’t result in another goal and the game ended 1-1.
“We had no quit tonight,” Barnett said. “We have some injuries here and there and we have to rotate the guys, but they just kept at it. We had an opportunity to win the game outright at the end, but we just never quit.”
Bret Harte (0-5-1 MLL) will next take on Amador (1-4-1 MLL) at 5:45 p.m., Thursday in Sutter Creek. Bret Harte will host Summerville Feb. 4 and Sonora Feb. 6 before ending the season Feb. 11 on the road against Calaveras.