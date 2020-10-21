Fierce golf competition, conspiracies abound on greens

Having survived two weeks of individual competition, La Contenta senior golfers reverted to a team contest on Oct 14. The format consisted of the best ball from players A and D being added to that of players B and C.
Paranoia and conspiracy theories reigned, as some players wondered how teams were picked and why they weren’t on a better one. What they failed to recognize was that members of their own team wondered why they were on it. The winning team consisted of multiple past club champ Orv Pense, White Tee champ Jim Maxim, Red Tee champ Earl Watkins, and steady Ed Bruenn. The rest of the seniors wanted these bandits investigated by the sheriff for possible larceny. Apparently, he had better things to do.
This group beat the second-place team of Louis Luna, Roger La Fleur, tournament director Jon Foucrault and David Bockman by a whopping six strokes. In a tie with them were Ron Bassett, Larry Parenti, Roberto Garcia and Eugene Weatherby. Welcome back to the competition Eugene. A distant fourth-place finish occurred for Alan Couchman, Robert Bradley, that Miley guy and Matt Theodore.
Gary Stockeland played his usual good game but was deserted by his three teammates. The latter felt so bad they asked the tournament director to allow him three Roger Ladd-type card-ins in lieu of their scores. The famous Foucrault stare down demonstrated the man has no concept of the quality of mercy. Sorry, Gary.
In closest-to-the-hole competition on No. 4 and No. 13, three golfers, David Dean (whites on No. 4), Stockeland (gold on No. 13) and Lourenco (red on No. 4) were the only ones to hit the green, earning them first- and second-place money. Couchman and Liberato took first and second from the whites on No. 13, as they padded their financial portfolio.
From the golds on No. 4, Bockman took first and newest member, Ralph Johnson, finished second. From the red tee on No. 13, Ken Phillips garnered first with the shot of the day at 4 feet, 9 inches. Steve Weyrauch, whose golf philosophy is, “Hit the ball hard, it will land somewhere,” was second.