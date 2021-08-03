Wins, wines, whines dominate weekly greens

It was back to individual flight competition on July 26, where the only one to blame for a poor showing was that guy you look at in the mirror.
In the bogey point event from the white tees, Tom Suarez was awesome, as he used a new driver to shoot his best round of the year and garnish the most points (42) of any golfer in the field. Tom is now sleeping with the driver. Club captain Louis Luna continued his resurgence as he took second. Champion Al Liberato showed compassion, as he settled for third in front of David Dean and Matt Theodore, who tied for fourth. Alan Couchman finished out the money winners standing alone in sixth.
From the golds, former tee champ Gary Stockeland overwhelmed his opponents, as he strutted his stuff to take first. Local wine producer Ken Polk, whose weather forecasts read 90% chance of wine, tied the latest mogul of Moke Hill, Charlie Moore, for second. Constantly in the winners’ circle, Orv Pense, matched Ron Huckaby for fourth. Huckaby helps clean up the golf course on weekends and then cleans out the wallets of his competitors on tournament days. Rounding out the winners’ circle was Mountain Ranch land baron Norm Miley.
The Red Tee Flight echoed the sound of silence, as members were aghast, stunned and in disbelief as they learned that George Dillon won by a whopping five strokes. For the second time, Dillon was treated like Rodney Dangerfield, as he gained no respect. Way back in second was former tee champ Earl Watkins. In a tie for third was animal lover Steve Weyrauch and Roger La Fleur. When Steve makes a good putt, he purrs all the way to the next tee. If he misses a short one, he howls like a coyote. Retired preacher Carl Johnson had his prayers partially answered, as he slipped past Ken Phillips for fifth.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 8 from the Whites, Vietnam vet Mike Mendoza again made his presence felt, as he easily finished first over Tom Suarez. From the golds, Frankie Elizondo showed Gary Stockeland he was up to the challenge, as he landed in first to Gary’s runner-up. From the whites, Weyrauch did his victory dance by taking first over Ken Phillips.
In the contest on No. 13 from the whites, Dave Mullen enthusiastically accepted his first-place money, while Liberato settled for second. From the golds, June’s leading money winner Orv Pense dominated over retired cattle rancher Dan Borges, who could not quite steer his shot closer. From the reds, Dillon had the shot-of-the-day (1 foot 10 inches) to show up La Fleur’s second-place effort.