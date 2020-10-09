Raiders drop second straight

Raider fans were flying high after the first two weeks of the season. And why shouldn’t they have been? With victories over Carolina and New Orleans, the year couldn’t have started any better. Those two weeks seem like a lifetime ago. Since starting the year 2-0, Las Vegas dropped games to New England and last week lost at home to the Buffalo Bills 30-23.
The Raiders fell behind early and tried to catch up the rest of the game. Buffalo led 17-6 with only a few minutes remaining in the first half, but quarterback Derek Carr led the Raiders down the field for their first touchdown of the game and Las Vegas went into the locker room down 17-13.
The Raiders cut the deficit to 17-16 in the third quarter, but Buffalo responded with a 1-yard rushing touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter. A missed PAT left the score at 23-16. The Raiders had a chance to drive down the field and tie the game, but a costly fumble ended those thoughts.
Following the turnover, the Bills scored again to go up 30-16. Las Vegas scored late in the game, but it turned out to be too little, too late.
Carr had another good day throwing the ball, completing 32 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns. He did, however, fumble the ball away twice. Star running back Josh Jacobs was held in check with just 48 yards on 15 carries.
Life does not get any easier for the Raiders. Up this week is a matchup with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are a perfect 4-0 and have yet to really be challenged so far this year. Las Vegas will also be without defensive lineman Maurice Hurst, who was placed on the reserve/ COVID-19 list on Tuesday.
As much as Raider fans would love to see the losing streak come to a close, having Kansas City up next is the wrong week for that to happen. Expect the Raiders to put up a fight, but for the third week in a row, come out on the losing end. Chiefs 31, Raiders 17.