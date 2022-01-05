Defensive battle between Bret Harte and Argonaut ends in 0-0 tie

Kara Schultz does not like watching games from the sideline. But because of an injury, the Bret Harte senior was forced to miss the opening game of the Mother Lode League season against Calaveras on December 16 in Angels Camp.
After missing the Calaveras game, Schultz had to wait nearly three weeks before returning to action. Schultz made her league debut and did all she could to try and help her squad collect a victory. The return to the field did not have the outcome Schultz desired, as Bret Harte and Argonaut played to a 0-0 tie Tuesday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
“I am very happy to be back,” Schultz said after the game. “It was a relief to be back on the field with all of my teammates. It was disappointing having to watch from the sidelines, but it’s a very good feeling to be back.”
Schultz was the only player from either team to put the ball into the back of the net. Unfortunately for the Bullfrogs, Schultz’s goal did not count. With 11 minutes left in the game, Schultz sent a perfectly placed ball into the back of the net and right away she began celebrating with her teammates. But before she could get too excited, Schultz saw the referee waving his arms and signaled offsides, which negated the goal.
“I saw the boys (soccer team) warming up and they started cheering, so that’s when I knew it went in,” Schultz said. “Once I heard the whistle, it was very disappointing. But I knew that we had another one in us. We just couldn't get there in time.”
Like Schultz, Bret Harte head coach Jessica Bowman didn’t see the offsides. Bowman was too busy watching the play from her offensive weapon and was naturally frustrated when she saw the goal did not count.
“I didn’t notice it and I’m pretty good at seeing those things,” Bowman said. “I don’t know if it was just the angle I was at. I’m not saying that it wasn’t an offsides, but I just didn’t notice it. Kara’s shot was phenomenal, and I was focused on her, and I did see the arm (of the referee) go up before the shot and I was just so disappointed because it was such a beautiful shot.”
For the second league game in a row, the Bullfrogs were unable to put a point on the board. Bret Harte (0-1-1 MLL) had a few decent looks at the goal, but the perfect shot never came.
“It was disappointing,” Schultz said about the offensive struggles against Argonaut. “We do need a lot of work, but we are getting there. We are definitely better than we were at the beginning of the season, and I can see the progress that we’ve made. We are just not there yet, but we’ll get there.”
While Bret Harte was not as sharp on the offensive side of the ball, defensively, the Bullfrogs played an outstanding game. And before the matchup, Bowman made a change to her lineup and liked the results.
“We are trying a few new things for fun, and I think that did not disappoint,” Bowman said. “I think it’s fun to experiment early on in league and we are going to keep swapping things around to see what works and what doesn’t.”
Although the Bullfrogs were unable to get the win, they still collected their first point in the standings. Bret Harte will look to pick up its first victory when it takes on Summerville Thursday night in Tuolumne. The Bears lost to Calaveras 10-2 Tuesday in San Andreas.
“I really wanted to take home a victory tonight,” Bowman said. “I was thinking about it all day. It was an exciting game and there were a lot of scoring opportunities for both teams. At least it was an exciting game. If I’m going to take anything away, at least I’m happy about that.”