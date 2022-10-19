Calaveras Jr. Football ends the regular season with a sweep of Linden

The regular season of the MVFL ended on Oct. 15 and the Calaveras Jr. Football program swept the Linden Lions. Calaveras got wins at all four levels while hosting Linden at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
In the Jr. novice game, Calaveras won 42-18. Ethan Mossa led Calaveras with 141 yards rushing and five touchdowns and also had seven tackles and recovered a fumble; Gregory Mills had 13 tackles, forced a fumble and rushed for 77 yards and two scores; Nash Camenzind rushed for 42 yards and had eight tackles; Landon Nunes had three tackles and forced a fumble; and the duo of Leonard Powers and Lucas Mellinger each recorded one tackle.
Calaveras’ novice team beat Linden 37-0. Mason Williams had six carries for 148 yards and two touchdowns; Bryce Botelho had two touchdowns on six carries for 50 yards; Luca Varni rushed for 59 yards and one touchdown on six attempts; quarterback Riley Emerson had five carries for 20 yards and one score; Waylon Hill rushed for 28 yards; and Noah Dodge had two yards on the ground.
Defensively, Botelho caused and recovered a fumble and had five tackles; Williams had six tackles; Caleb Loveccio recovered a fumble and had five tackles; Daniel Steinhoff had five tackles; Trent Camenzind had three tackles; Varni had four tackles; Carter Garibay had four tackles; Gannon Lafebre recovered a fumble; and Kayden Blodgett forced a fumble and had one tackle.
In the JV game, Calaveras beat Linden 47-0 for its seventh win of the year. Austin Lock rushed for four touchdowns and 133 yards; Traxton Gobble had a 39-yard touchdown run; Zaiden Orlandi added a 33-yard touchdown; Matthew Timewell had three successful PATs and defensively, Timewell had an interception.
And in the varsity game, Calaveras beat Linden 20-6. JR Patolo rushed for 42 yards on nine carries with one touchdown; Owen Shahan rushed for 16 yards; Cohen Curran had 71 yards on the ground on four carries and scored once; Landon Patrick rushed for 54 yards; Quincy Dyson had one reception for 15 yards; Shahan had a 19-yard touchdown reception; and Curran went 2 for 4 passing for 34 yards with one touchdown. On the defensive side of the ball, Patolo had seven tackles and one sack, while Patrick, Curran and Shahan all had five tackles.
Up next for the Calaveras Jr. Football program is the playoffs. The novice team will take on Ripon at 2 p.m. in Ripon. The JV squad will take on Escalon in El Dorado. And the Calaveras varsity team will have a rematch with Linden at 3 p.m. in Linden.
