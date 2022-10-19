Calaveras Jr. Football ends the regular season with a sweep of Linden

The regular season of the MVFL ended on Oct. 15 and the Calaveras Jr. Football program swept the Linden Lions. Calaveras got wins at all four levels while hosting Linden at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.

In the Jr. novice game, Calaveras won 42-18. Ethan Mossa led Calaveras with 141 yards rushing and five touchdowns and also had seven tackles and recovered a fumble; Gregory Mills had 13 tackles, forced a fumble and rushed for 77 yards and two scores; Nash Camenzind rushed for 42 yards and had eight tackles; Landon Nunes had three tackles and forced a fumble; and the duo of Leonard Powers and Lucas Mellinger each recorded one tackle.

Calaveras Jr. Football ends the regular season with a sweep of Linden
Calaveras Jr. Football ends the regular season with a sweep of Linden
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.