Bullfrogs put up physical battle in loss to Summerville

TUOLUMNE – There was no intimidation or fear from the Bret Harte boys’ soccer team in starting the season by taking on the two-time defending Mother Lode League champion Summerville Bears. The Bullfrogs knew it would be a tough task to hand the Bears a loss on their own field and they did all they could to make the first game of the season a memorable one.
However, for as well as the Bullfrogs played, they were unable to find the back of the net and lost on Thursday night on the road 3-0.
“I’m really pleased with the progress in such a short time,” first-year Bret Harte head coach Jeff Gouveia said. “We’ve had eight days of training with challenging fitness throughout and I’m sure that’s true for the other team. This is a group with a bunch of freshman and sophomores and a bunch of kids who have not played together, against a very strong school. We are very pleased. Momentum was going our way in the second half, so it was a great outing.”
Summerville scored its first goal of the night with 29:34 to play in the opening half and then added to its lead 12 minutes later. At the midway point, the Bullfrogs trailed 2-0. Even though Bret Harte was down by two scores, there was no panic from Gouveia or his players.
“A 2-0 deficit is not a large deficit in soccer,” Gouveia said. “It’s down, but it’s not down and out. We continued to fight and made some adjustments at halftime, which appeared to be effective. They were playing a faster game than we have trained for. We haven’t had any preseason games. 2-0 just wasn’t a significant lead. One goal and it’s a one-goal game. It wasn’t anything to be worried about.”
Bret Harte made some adjustments and were able to take a couple of shots on the goal in the final 40 minutes. While the shots weren’t landing, that didn’t prevent both teams from playing an extremely physical style of soccer.
The second half was slowed down by multiple yellow cards and one red card. As the game progressed, players from both teams didn’t shy away from contact. In fact, the longer the game went on, it seemed both teams were trying to one-up the other in physicality.
“Most of it was just the game happening,” Gouveia said of the physical play. “I’m more of a, ‘Let ’em play,’ type of player and coach. But these guys (officials) decided they wanted to call more of that and that’s sometimes how the dice roll. It’s a physical game. I would never knock my kids for being as physical as they were.”
Bret Harte (0-1 MLL) will next take on Amador at 5:45 p.m., Tuesday in Sutter Creek.