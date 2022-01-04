Calaveras grapplers get stronger at 2-day tourney

The Calaveras High School wrestling team will begin its 2022 Mother Lode League season Thursday against the Argonaut Mustangs in Jackson but got some good competition to end 2021.
Calaveras competed at the No Guts, No Glory Tournament Dec. 29-30 at Natomas High School and placed eighth out of 60 teams.
Calaveras got big performances from Carlos and Cynthia Meza. Carlos Meza went 5-0 in the 160-pound division and walked away in first place. He collected four pins and a major decision. Cynthia Meza, who wrestled at 112 pounds, went 4-0 in the girls’ division and also finished in first place. All four of her wins came via pin in the first round. Cynthia Meza was also named as the Most Outstanding Lightweight of the tournament.
Other Calaveras results from the two-day tournament are: Adrian Urbina (120 pounds) went 3-2; Cody Ferrante (126) went 1-2; Cody Batterton (132) went 3-2; Garrette Randolph (152) went 4-2 and placed seventh; Colton Munniks (152) went 5-3 and placed sixth; Scott Beadles (182) went 2-3 the first day before an injury took him out of action for the second day; Alberto Molina (285) went 6-2 and placed fifth; and Calista Randolph went 3-1 and finished in third place.
Calaveras will take on Argonaut at 6 p.m., Thursday in Jackson. Calaveras will participate in the Escalon Tournament Friday and Saturday in Escalon. Calaveras will then host Bret Harte Jan. 12 at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.