Bret Harte's tennis duo of Ransom and Burke fall in mixed doubles playoff match

STOCKTON – Bradley Ransom and Olivia Burke were able to catch lightning in a bottle once but were unable to replicate that success a second time.
The mixed doubles pair of Ransom and Burke beat the No. 2 Mother Lode League team at the league tournament, which allowed them to compete at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section mixed doubles playoffs. Unfortunately for Ransom and Burke, they were unable to get past Union Mine and had their season come to a close in a 6-0, 6-1 (5-10) defeat Monday afternoon at Oak Park in Stockton.
Ransom was Bret Harte’s No. 2 boys’ player and hadn’t been involved in much mixed doubles play before being paired up with Burke a few weeks ago. Burke, on the other hand, has been playing doubles all season long with her female partner Meredith Grotto. When Bret Harte needed a mixed doubles team for the MLL tournament, head coach Mike Stange felt that the duo of Ransom and Burke would work, and his hunch paid off.
“These are both athletic players,” Stange said. “Usually when you put two athletic players together, that’s a recipe for some upsets. I’m not surprised when they win a match because when they are playing well, they can beat players who are ranked ahead of them.”
Because Ransom, a senior, and Burke, a freshman, have not spent much time playing together, they have had to learn on the fly. With Ransom being primarily a singles player, he knew that making the transition to doubles play wouldn’t come without its bumps in the road.
“You really have to rely on your teammate and trust them to get those other balls,” Ransom said. “It’s a tough game and when you have tough opponents like the ones we faced today from Union Mine, you are not going to get every ball, but you have to live with your mistakes and accept that you are going to make mistakes sometimes.”
After sitting around and waiting nearly four hours to play, the duo of Ransom and Burke didn’t start their match with Union Mine the way they would have liked. Mistakes and miscues led to Union Mine taking the first set 6-0.
“It was nerves,” Stange said. “They were evenly matched with the team they were playing today. I think they were just making a lot of unforced errors. They also had to wait for about four hours to start their match. It’s about getting into a rhythm and then of course, they picked it back up and won in the second set.”
Not only were Ransom and Burke playing against a talented duo from Union Mine, but they also had to deal with blustery winds and a bright sun, which made serving rather difficult.
“It was terrible,” Burke said of the bright sunshine. “I would throw the ball up to serve and I couldn’t see my ball because of the sun, so I was kind of just guessing where I was hitting it.”
After dropping the opening set, Ransom and Burke bounced back and played a set as if they’ve been teammates for years. They took the second set 6-1 to force a super tiebreaker.
“We got our rhythm down in the second set,” Ransom said. “Even for me when I played singles this year, I usually struggle in the first set and come back in the second. You just really have to find a rhythm and fix your mistakes and that’s what we did.”
With a super tiebreaker standing between Ransom and Burke continuing their season and going home, Burke only had one thing on her mind.
“I wasn’t thinking about anything else other than winning,” she said.
Ransom and Burke took an early lead but couldn’t hold on down the stretch and Union Mine took the super tiebreaker 10-5.
The season may now be officially over for Bret Harte tennis, but Stange and Burke both feel that reaching the postseason is a good stepping stone for the next few years.
“This is just a taste of what is coming in the future,” Stange said. “I think this is going to push Olivia to want to play higher on the team next year. This is a really excellent experience for her, and I think it’s going to motivate her a lot.”
Burke added, “I feel like this is an advantage for me because I get to see everything firsthand. I’m seeing other people play and I’m getting experience and I’m playing against very good players, which makes me a better player.”