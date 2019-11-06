Athlete of the Week: Jake Hopper

In his first ever varsity game against Bret Harte, sophomore Jake Hopper found the end zone three times in a 42-14 Calaveras victory. Hopper scored on runs of 17, 4 and 53 yards and rushed for 112 yards on the ground.
“I couldn’t believe that I actually pulled off scoring three touchdowns,” Hopper said. “But, I wouldn’t be getting those touchdowns or yards if it wasn’t for my linemen.”
After 10 games, Hopper has rushed for 480 yards and eight touchdowns on 67 attempts. He is averaging 7.16 yards per carry. On Friday, Hopper and Calaveras begin the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI football playoffs at home against Western Sierra. And even though Calaveras is the heavy favorite, that doesn’t mean Hopper won’t have some pregame jitters.
“I’m a little nervous, but everyone has nerves,” he said. “But we are going back to 0-0, so we just need to get back to work and work even harder.”