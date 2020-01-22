Everyone scores in Calaveras home victory

After fighting to the last second to beat Argonaut 67-64 Jan. 17 in San Andreas, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team enjoyed a much easier night Tuesday against Amador. Calaveras took care of Amador 76-24 and every player on the roster scored at least one basket.
Sophomore Madison Clark led the way with 19 points and six steals; Abby Porath and Bailie Clark each scored eight; Brooke Nordahl, Gabriella Malamed and Skyler Cooper all scored seven; Piper Garcia and Frankie Pekarek scored five; LoLo Wyllie scored four points, had four steals and three assists; Muriel Strange had two points and five rebounds; while Vanessa Baysinger and Kaylee Dickey each finished with two points.
Calaveras (12-6, 2-1 MLL) is now in a four-way tie with Argonaut, Bret Harte and Sonora for first place in the Mother Lode League. Calaveras and Bret Harte will square off at 6 p.m., Friday in Angels Camp.
Junior varsity – Calaveras’ JV team picked up a 59-37 home victory over Argonaut Jan. 17 in San Andreas. Freshman Laney Koepp scored a team-high 17 points; Sierra Lowry scored 15; Randi Adams had 13 points; Paytin Curran scored 12; and Cassie Black finished with two points. Calaveras (10-4, 1-1 MLL) will take on Bret Harte at 6 p.m., Thursday in Angels Camp.